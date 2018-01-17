Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Norway wealth fund bans 9 groups, including BAE Systems

AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
17 January 2018
08:44 CET+01:00
sovereign wealth fundoil fund

Share this article

Norway wealth fund bans 9 groups, including BAE Systems
A CV90 tank supplied to the Norwegian military in 2015 by BAE Systems Hägglunds. File photo: Forsvaret / NTB scanpix
AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
17 January 2018
08:44 CET+01:00
Norway's $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, has excluded nine groups, including the UK's military equipment maker BAE Systems, from its portfolio based on ethical grounds, the Norwegian central bank said on Tuesday.

The British defence group, along with the US firms Aecom, Fluor and Huntington Ingalls Industries have been banned for producing components to build nuclear weapons, the central bank said.

The fund has banned BAE Systems in the past but later re-introduced the group and Italy's Finmeccanica, now called Leonardo, after their joint venture, missile maker MBDA, stopped producing ASMP-A nuclear warhead missiles for the French army.

This time, BAE Systems is accused of having signed a 2015 agreement with the US authorities for the maintenance and modernisation of the Trident and Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Honeywell International, which has been blacklisted since 2005, was confirmed to be banned for similar reasons despite the group's recent assurances that it does not produce nuclear missiles or warheads.

The fund has also banned Taiwanese Evergreen Marine, South Korea's Korea Line, Polish Atal and Thailand's Precious Shipping and Thoresen Thai Agencies for posing environmental risks or systematic human rights violations.

The South Korean shipping company Pan Ocean has also been placed under observation.

The fund, which has shares in some 9,000 companies around the world, must follow ethical rules which prohibit it from investing in companies that produce nuclear arms, tobacco, risk environmental damage, violate human rights, and groups deriving a large part of their business from coal.

Its decisions are all the more important since they are often followed by other investors.

Nearly 150 companies, including giants like Airbus, Boeing, British American Tobacco and Wal Mart, Rio Tinto and Philip Morris have been blacklisted. A dozen other groups are under observation.

READ ALSO: Norway wealth fund wants to invest in unlisted groups

sovereign wealth fundoil fund
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

An expat’s introduction to healthcare in Norway

Fjords, whale meat, and trolls -- if you’ve been thinking about these three seemingly unrelated things lately you must be moving to Norway!

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Unique volunteer opportunity lets you discover yourself while helping others

Related articles

Norway wealth fund wants to invest in unlisted groups

Norway wealth fund removes US arms giant from blacklist

Norway fund blacklists more coal groups over climate concerns

Norway's oil fund invested in company with alleged Isis ties

Norway dips deeper into oil riches

Norway's sovereign fund bars US firm Duke over pollution

Norway's oil fund fends off Brexit to post positive return

Norway’s oil fund making a killing off Pokémon Go
Advertisement

More news

Norwegian house prices continue slight fall

Statoil, partners to spend 49 billion kroner on new Arctic oil field

Norwegian shop owner to double prices on Black Friday
Advertisement

Norway seeks 'Tesla tax' on electric cars

Uber puts brakes on services in Norway

Total sells Norwegian assets to Kuwait

France's Total to buy Maersk Oil for billions
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Who were the first Scandinavians? Ancient DNA sheds light on mysterious origins
  2. Norway's Winter Olympics superstar Bjørndalen not picked for Pyeongchang
  3. Norway to become first Nordic country to ban fur industries
  4. Norway confirms new minority coalition government after negotiations
  5. Norway police arrest husband of missing woman and find body
Advertisement

Noticeboard

17/01
Vacation in Croatia
10/01
initiative self-educating & discussion group, self-run
View all notices
Advertisement