Norway to become first Nordic country to ban fur industries

16 January 2018
An anti-fur demonstration in Oslo in 2017. Photo: Audun Braastad / NTB scanpix
Norway is set to ban fox and mink farms by 2025, making it the first Scandinavian country to take the step.

The step was agreed by partners in Norway’s new three-party coalition government during negotiations over the terms of their collaboration last week.

The industry will be completely phased out in accordance with the agreement, reports news agency NTB.

Animal protection charity Anima said it welcomed the development.

“This is a fantastic victory for the fight to stop the fur industry in Europe,” head of campaign Thorbjørn Schiønning said in a press statement.

Norway’s Liberal (Venstre) party, the new and smallest partner in the three-way coalition, is credited with seeing through the initiative.

But Minister for Agriculture Jon Georg Dal of the populist Progress Party called the decision a setback.

“My job will now be to implement this in a way that ensures fur farmers receive sufficient compensation in the phasing-out period,” the minister said.

The Norwegian ban comes after a long-standing debate over the issue in the Scandinavian country.

In 2015, Norwegian fur farmers denounced a government proposal to slash financial support to the controversial industry, warning that it could lead to farm closures in vulnerable rural areas.

Some of Europe’s largest anti-fur demonstrations have also taken place in the country.

READ ALSO: Norway confirms new minority coalition government after negotiations

Norwegian man sentenced for throwing snowballs at police

Norway police arrest husband of missing woman and find body

'We won’t pay for alcohol any more': Labour leader after harassment scandal
Norway’s postal service could become a rarer sight with downgrade proposed

Tesla faces fresh Norway lawsuit over false advertising

Norway wealth fund wants to invest in unlisted groups

Norwegian buskers and beggars both make use of payment app
