Norway’s postal service could become a rarer sight with downgrade proposed

Norway’s Ministry of Transport has proposed cutting down post deliveries to every second day.

The cutbacks could cost 2,500 jobs, reports news agency NTB.

A steep decrease in the volume of post sent by Norwegians is cited as the reason for the potential cuts to postal services, writes the agency.

Reduced demand means the cost of maintaining deliveries five days a week is reaching a critical level, writes Fri Fagbevegelse.

Delivering post only every other day would make savings of 500 million kroner annually from 2020 and 650 million kroner annually from 2025, writes NTB.

In a note written in response to the parliamentary proposal, the government said that the Posten service could switch to every-other-day delivery, provided commercial considerations were taken into account.

Norwegian Post and Communications Union chairperson Odd Christian Øverland said to NTB that the development was expected, but that time and money would be required to see through the transition.

“This is a result of the digitalisation of society, and that customers are sending fewer letters. Trying to stop this progression is not a battle we can win. But it is a dramatic challenge, as many good, adult employees risk losing their jobs within a short space of time. Our expectations and demands are for a three-way co-operation in this process,” Øverland said.

The proposal was sent for discussion in parliament on Tuesday this week. A deadline for hearings prior to parliament’s vote over the proposal is set for April 6th.

