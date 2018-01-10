Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
40 degree temperature difference between Norway’s east and west

10 January 2018
13:43 CET+01:00
weather

40 degree temperature difference between Norway's east and west
File photo: Kyrre Lien / NTB Scanpix
Warm winds from Norway’s mountains have caused temperature spikes in several parts of the Scandinavian country’s west, resulting in a 40 degree Celsius disparity with eastern areas.

Temperature increases have been a large as 20°C in some areas, reports NRK.

“A lot of people probably put on more clothes than they needed to today,” meteorologist Martin Granerød told the broadcaster.

In Fjærland, which is located in the Sogn og Fjordane county, the temperature shifted from 12 degrees below zero on Tuesday to eight above zero today, according to the report.

“This is caused by a Foehn wind effect due to strong winds in the mountains. This causes winds to be warmed up on the way down the mountain, which can give the high temperature we have today,” Granerød told NRK.

The coldest area in eastern Norway on Wednesday, Røros og Tynset, recorded a temperature of -28.8°C, while parts of western Norway measured at 10-11 degrees above zero – a difference of almost 40°C.

“There is a high pressure area over the east at the same time as a low pressure area out in the Atlantic,” Granerød continued.

Between these two systems, a large amount of air is moving from south to north.

“That will ensure we get a great deal of wind throughout [Wednesday],” the meteorologist said.

weather
