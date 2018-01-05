Here's what not to miss in Norway in 2018

Composite: Marie Peyre; Jan Greve/NTB Scanpix; Guild of Fine Food

Several anniversaries and one-off events are taking place in 2018. As many good excuses to visit Norway this year, says our travel editor Marie Peyre.

In 2018 DNT (Den Norske Turistforening, aka The Norwegian Trekking Association) celebrates 150 years. The perfect excuse to plan a hiking holiday in Norway, or at least spend a night in one of their many cabins (500 to be precise). DNT maintain a network of about 20,000 km of marked foot trails and about 7,000 km of ski tracks for cross-country skiing all over the country. It is one of the most popular associations in Norway, with over 300,000 members, a fact that reflects Norwegians' love story with nature and 'friluftsliv'.

Cabin in Selsli. Photo: Marie Peyre

If hiking is not your thing, consider a cruise along Norway's stunning west coast. Hurtigruten, dubbed by many as 'the world's most beautiful voyage', will be 125 in 2018, and cruising the Express Route is a quintessential Norwegian experience. The route stretches from Bergen in the south to Kirkenes in the north and ships stop at no fewer than 34 ports of call along the way. You can travel the full route (the round-trip journey takes 11 days), or hop on for a day or two (or more), depending on time and budget. There are plenty of exciting excursions to choose from along the way too, from snowmobile or RIB trips to a sea eagle safari or a midnight concert in Tromsø's Arctic Cathedral for example. Or you can just take in the scenery from deck. It's up to you.

Hurtigruten. File photo: Jan Greve/NTB Scanpix Trondheim the iconic Inthe iconic Britannia Hotel is reopening in late 2018 after being closed for two years for total renovation. The city's grande dame, and one of Norway's best loved hotels, first opened in 1870, and was in its heydays the hotel of choice for prominent visitors from Norway and abroad. The new director, Mikael Forselius, formerly of Røros Hotell, is one of the most popular advocates of Norwegian food and local cuisine - so the restaurant at Britannia Hotel should deliver.

Food will be in the limelight in other parts of Norway too, as the World Cheese Award 2018 will be coming to Scandinavia for the first time ever, taking place in Bergen on 2 November. The competition features 3,000 cheeses from some 30 countries, and Norwegian cheeses are expected to do well again after Kraftkar from Tingvollost won the top prize last year. In Stavanger, Gladmat, Norway's oldest and one of Scandinavia's leading food festivals, will celebrate 30 years in 2018 - more good news for foodies.

