Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Norway suspends arms exports to UAE over Yemen war

AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
3 January 2018
16:19 CET+01:00
yemenuaesaudi arabia

Share this article

Norway suspends arms exports to UAE over Yemen war
File photo: Audun Braastad / NTB scanpix
AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
3 January 2018
16:19 CET+01:00
Norway on Wednesday announced it has suspended arms and ammunition exports to the United Arab Emirates because of the nation's involvement in the Yemen war.

"The development of the armed conflict in Yemen in the autumn of 2017 has been serious and there are severe concerns for the humanitarian situation," the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The UAE is part of a Saudi Arabia-led coalition that has been fighting in Yemen since March 2015.

The conflict has killed more than 8,750 people, including many civilians, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The suspension of arms exports, adopted on December 19th, is a precautionary move and does not indicate that Norwegian weapons have been used in Yemen, Oslo said.

Norwegian arms sales in the UAE had almost doubled in 2016 compared to the previous year, reaching 79 million kroner (around 8 million euros, $9,7 million at current rates).

Norway says it does not sell arms to Saudi Arabia.

READ ALSO: Norway 'regrets' Saudi activist deportation from Qatar

yemenuaesaudi arabia
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Norway 'regrets' Saudi activist deportation from Qatar

Norway opposition demands answers over Saudi Arabia women's commission vote

Four workers for Norway NGO detained in Yemen

Jailed Norway journalist freed in Yemen

Norwegian freelancer jailed in Yemen

Gunmen kill six in attack on Norway oil plant

Dubai pardons jailed Norwegian rape victim

Rape victim 'nervous, tense' as she risks jail
Advertisement

More news

Anti-nuclear group sounds warning at Nobel Peace Prize ceremony in Norway

PODCAST: "You don't have to be very successful to get into the AfD"

Podcast: "There's no safe option in Catalonia now"
Advertisement

LISTEN: Austria turns right, Venice bids for freedom, France stamps on sex pests

Norway solar firm signs 2.5 billion euro deal with Iran

Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?

Norway responds to Nato request for Afghanistan troops
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Man takes taxi from Copenhagen to Oslo, runs from fare
  2. Coalition must be beneficial: Norway’s PM Solberg as negotiations begin
  3. Deputy leader suspended as Norway opposition crisis continues
  4. Norway suspends arms exports to UAE over Yemen war
  5. More than half of Norway's new cars electrified: data
Advertisement

Noticeboard

View all notices
Advertisement