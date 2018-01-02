Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Man takes taxi from Copenhagen to Oslo, runs from fare

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
2 January 2018
13:13 CET+01:00
taxinew year

Share this article

Man takes taxi from Copenhagen to Oslo, runs from fare
File photo: Jens Dresling/Polfoto/Ritzau
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
@thelocaldenmark
2 January 2018
13:13 CET+01:00
An inebriated man took a taxi in Copenhagen in 2017 and arrived in Oslo in 2018, but did not seem keen to pay the fare.

The man, upon arriving at his home in the Abildsø neighbourhood of the Norwegian capital, left the vehicle that had just transported him 600 kilometres through three Scandinavian countries without paying, reports broadcaster NRK.

Police received a report from a rather angry Danish taxi driver at around 1am on January 1st, according to the report.

“The driver saw the man had disappeared into the apartment. We were subsequently able to contact the man. He was sleeping in his own bed,” Oslo Police operation leader Vidar Pedersen told NRK.

The man, who is in his forties and does not have a criminal record, was quickly woken by police.

He then coughed up the money for the trip – around 18,000 Norwegian kroner (13,700 Danish kroner, 1,850 euros).

Long taxi trips of this nature are uncommon, Norwegian Taxi Association director Roar Refseth said to the broadcaster.

“It is important (for taxi drivers) to ensure payment upfront (for long journeys), either at the time of reservation or through card or cash payment,” said Refseth, who declined to comment on the individual case in question.

The Danish driver’s difficult start to 2018 did not immediately get better.

Oslo Police wrote on Twitter that his car had to be assisted by a recovery vehicle after its battery ran flat outside the erstwhile passenger’s residence. 

READ ALSO: Denmark man carrying 1,000 joints gets into police car, mistaking it for a taxi

taxinew year
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Uber puts brakes on services in Norway

Norway taxi drivers hope for easing of 'university level' language requirement

Europe parties ring in New Year despite terror jitters

Leave NYE fireworks to women: Fire service

Norway police may charge Uber taxi driver

Uber hires lobbyist for planned Oslo launch

VIDEO: Blind charity advert goes viral

Chinese lanterns face ban in Norway
Advertisement

More news

Norway records lowest asylum seeker numbers since 1995

Norway to end accommodation of asylum families at detention centre

Nine memorable Norwegian news stories from 2017
Advertisement

Intelligence of Norwegians and Danes on the wane, say researchers

Labour figures demand deputy leader’s resignation after harassment controversy

Norway court orders slaughter of reindeer

Norwegian resistance hero dies at 96
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Man takes taxi from Copenhagen to Oslo, runs from fare
  2. Coalition must be beneficial: Norway’s PM Solberg as negotiations begin
  3. Deputy leader suspended as Norway opposition crisis continues
  4. Norway suspends arms exports to UAE over Yemen war
  5. More than half of Norway's new cars electrified: data
Advertisement

Noticeboard

View all notices
Advertisement