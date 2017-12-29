Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Norway to end accommodation of asylum families at detention centre

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
29 December 2017
13:46 CET+01:00
immigrationdetention centreasylumtrandum

Share this article

Norway to end accommodation of asylum families at detention centre
The Trandum facility in 2016. Photo: Heiko Junge / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
29 December 2017
13:46 CET+01:00
The practice of detaining families at the Trandum facility after their application for asylum in Norway has been rejected will end on Saturday.

Families with children will not be held at the facility after December 30th, reports NRK.

The change in procedure will be put into place following a decision by the civil ombudsman that the detention centre is unsuitable for children, the broadcaster writes.

“We are establishing a temporary family centre at Haraldvangen in Hurdal Municipality which can accommodate two families, and expect to secure a new and permanent family centre in Eidsvoll in the autumn,” Kristina Lægreid, head of the Trandum centre, told NRK.

Following inspection of the centre in 2015, the civil ombudsman wrote that children were being detained along with parents in serious circumstances, and that two children per year were witness to parents harming themselves. The ombudsman concluded that the centre was unsuitable for children.

Nevertheless, children with families scheduled for forced deportation from Norway were held at the centre 48 times during 2017. In 2016, 143 children were also placed at the centre with their parents, according to NRK’s report.

Families and teenagers unaccompanied by parents have hitherto been accommodated at the facility prior to forced deportation to their home countries. They are not allowed to leave the centre due to concerns by authorities that they will abscond before they can be transported out of Norway.

Residents at the facility caused damage to two of its wings during a protest in 2015.

READ ALSO: 'Hell on Earth': Norwegian teens play refugees for a day

immigrationdetention centreasylumtrandum
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Norway’s government loses vote over 'October children' asylum reassessments

Norway ministers advise against freeze on Afghan deportations

Norway’s immigration minister responds to Facebook backlash over Syrian family visit

Norway’s Listhaug hints at major restructure of asylum system

Meeting between Swedish and Norwegian ministers scrapped following 'no-go zone' claims

Norwegian asylum centres capacity to be reduced by further 1,600

Norway asylum agency posts marked drop in arrivals

Number of asylum centres in Norway dropping as refugee flow slows to trickle
Advertisement

More news

Nine memorable Norwegian news stories from 2017

Intelligence of Norwegians and Danes on the wane, say researchers

Labour figures demand deputy leader’s resignation after harassment controversy
Advertisement

Norway court orders slaughter of reindeer

Norwegian resistance hero dies at 96

Oslo city politicians speak out against online hate

Statoil invests up to $2.9 billion in Petrobras oil field
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Intelligence of Norwegians and Danes on the wane, say researchers
  2. Plastic-free effort at royal residence failed: Crown Princess
  3. Man in Norway survives 28 hours’ exposure after hillside fall
  4. Norwegian series 'better than Game of Thrones': BBC list
  5. Snow could cause delays at Oslo Airport
Advertisement

Noticeboard

View all notices
Advertisement