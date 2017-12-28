Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Snow could cause delays at Oslo Airport

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
28 December 2017
11:31 CET+01:00
weather

Share this article

Snow could cause delays at Oslo Airport
Snow at Oslo Airport in 2014. File photo: Berit Roald / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
28 December 2017
11:31 CET+01:00
Snowy weather has caused reduced accessibility on Norway's roads in the days following Christmas and may now affect flights at Oslo’s Gardermoen Airport.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow are forecast in the southeastern Østlandet region on Thursday, reports broadcaster NRK, with Oslo Airport announcing on Twitter that isolated delays could occur as a result of the weather.

Travellers are advised to check latest updates with airlines.

Oslo Airport’s operating company Avinor said that previous experience suggests the current snowy weather is likely to cause some level of delay.

“So far, we have had 43 departures today, of which six flights have been delayed,” Avinor’s press spokesperson Lasse Vangstein told newspaper VG earlier on Thursday.

The spokesperson added that he does not expect delays to be long or many in number.

The main cause of delays is sweeping of snow from runways, which takes around 15 minutes, but at least one runway will be kept open at all times, he said.

“We [sweep runways] obviously due to safety considerations to maintain friction levels,” Vangstein said.

weather
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Extreme weather system Aina batters Norway

Norway faces windy winter weather

Rain to follow snow in Norway this week

Norway hit by weather trouble as both rain and snow disrupt country

New floods close roads across southern Norway

More rain predicted for southern Norway after floods cause millions in damage

Snow warnings issued for southern Norway

Extreme flooding can be expected again: Norwegian water agency
Advertisement

More news

Man struck by lightning as southern Norway pounded by storms

Torrential rain causes road closures, evacuations and damage across Norway

Summer is here: 30 degrees in Norway this week
Advertisement

Rainy Norwegian city gets wet weather every single day in June

Norwegians take skis out of storage after freak snowfall

Warmer weather finally coming to Norway as May begins

Quiz: Easter in Norway
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Intelligence of Norwegians and Danes on the wane, say researchers
  2. Plastic-free effort at royal residence failed: Crown Princess
  3. Man in Norway survives 28 hours’ exposure after hillside fall
  4. Norwegian series 'better than Game of Thrones': BBC list
  5. Nine memorable Norwegian news stories from 2017
Advertisement

Noticeboard

View all notices
Advertisement