Snow could cause delays at Oslo Airport

Snow at Oslo Airport in 2014. File photo: Berit Roald / NTB scanpix

Snowy weather has caused reduced accessibility on Norway's roads in the days following Christmas and may now affect flights at Oslo’s Gardermoen Airport.

Up to 20 centimetres of snow are forecast in the southeastern Østlandet region on Thursday, reports broadcaster NRK, with Oslo Airport announcing on Twitter that isolated delays could occur as a result of the weather.

På grunn av snøvær kan det oppstå enkelte forsinkelser i flytrafikken på #oslolufthavn i dag ❄️ Vi ber reisende forholde seg til informasjon fra sitt flyselskap om sin reise og ellers møte som normalt på flyplassen. — Oslo lufthavn (OSL) (@Oslolufthavn) December 28, 2017

Travellers are advised to check latest updates with airlines.

Oslo Airport’s operating company Avinor said that previous experience suggests the current snowy weather is likely to cause some level of delay.

“So far, we have had 43 departures today, of which six flights have been delayed,” Avinor’s press spokesperson Lasse Vangstein told newspaper VG earlier on Thursday.

The spokesperson added that he does not expect delays to be long or many in number.

The main cause of delays is sweeping of snow from runways, which takes around 15 minutes, but at least one runway will be kept open at all times, he said.

“We [sweep runways] obviously due to safety considerations to maintain friction levels,” Vangstein said.