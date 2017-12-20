Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
A quarter of a million Norwegian men have just started their Christmas shopping

20 December 2017
Photo: Tore Meek / NTB scanpix
20 December 2017
240,000 men in Norway wait until the last week before Christmas before heading out to buy gifts, according to an analysis.

That number represents 12 percent of all Norwegian men, compared to 4 percent of women – around 70,000 – who leave it to the last minute, writes VG.

The majority of the population begins Christmas shopping early, according to the survey – but women make up most of this group. 63 percent of women and 39 percent of men begin buying gifts in November or earlier.

“Last-minute Christmas shopping has an unfortunate tendency to be expensive. When you are short of time you can quickly end up with expensive presents, panic buys or both,” consumerism economist Magne Gundersen of the SpareBank1 savings bank told VG.

Gundersen advised all Christmas shoppers to plan in advance or, if shopping late, call ahead to ensure items are in stock to avoid wasted journeys.

The survey was conducted by Respons Analyse on behalf of SpareBank1.

