Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Russia detains Norwegian suspected of espionage

AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
19 December 2017
13:47 CET+01:00
russiaespionagearrest

Share this article

Russia detains Norwegian suspected of espionage
Photo: ppl1958/Depositphotos
AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
19 December 2017
13:47 CET+01:00
Russia said on Tuesday it had detained a Norwegian national on suspicion of espionage amid a spike in tensions between the two neighbours.

Moscow's Lefortovsky court ruled to detain for at least two months Norwegian citizen Frode Berg on suspicion of spying for a foreign state, spokeswoman Ekaterina Krasnova told AFP.

The hearing had taken place on December 6th and Berg would remain in custody until at least February 5, she added without providing more details.

Russian media reported that Berg had been detained during a sting operation conducted by Russia's FSB security agency in Moscow while receiving classified documents concerning the country's navy.

Citing investigators, media said that Berg had received the documents from a Russian national, Alexei Zhitnyuk, who himself had been earlier arrested for treason.

Russian security services believe Berg had been cooperating with Norwegian security services as well as the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States, Russian media said, citing sources.

The Norwegian broadcaster TV2 said that the 62-year-old used to work at the Norwegian Border Commissioner, a government agency that oversees laws and traffic at the border with Russia.

The Norwegian foreign ministry said the suspect's personal information could not be disclosed "due to rules of confidentiality".

"The citizen has been given legal representation," ministry spokesman Frode Overland Andersen told AFP in emailed comments.

"He will be provided consular assistance in accordance with our guidelines for imprisoned citizens abroad," he added.

Norway, a Nato member, and neighbouring Russia normally enjoy good relations but these have grown more tense since the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis in 2014.

Norway announced last year that 330 US Marines were to be stationed on rotation around 1,000 kilometres from the Russian border.

Russia has said those plans would do nothing to make northern Europe safer.

Norwegian intelligence said earlier this year that the country's foreign ministry, army and other institutions had been targeted in a cyber-attack by a group suspected of having links to Russian authorities.

READ ALSO: OPINION: Why good relations between Norway and Russia are necessary – and achievable

russiaespionagearrest
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

Search continues for Russian helicopter missing in Arctic

New Norway-Russia bridge opens, blessed by priests

Nuclear-concerned Norway wants to give iodine tablets to citizens

Watch your step! 'One foot' into Russia from Norway can lead to hefty fine

OPINION: Why good relations between Norway and Russia are necessary – and achievable

Russia to send 'world’s largest nuclear sub' on voyage along Norwegian coast

Russian TV: Norway is in the midst of a vegetable crisis. Norway: Uh, no we’re not.

Norwegian military intelligence warns of increased threats from Russia
Advertisement

More news

Norway asks Russia to explain 'unjustifiable' denial of visas to MPs

US Marines land in Norway for contested deployment

'Norway will suffer’: Russia makes nuclear threat over US Marines
Advertisement

Russia criticizes US troop plans in Norway

Norway confirms US plans to deploy 330 Marines

US marines to establish Norway 'base' by January

Barents Sea could hold 'billions of barrels' of undiscovered oil
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norwegians take six-metre inflatable Santa to top of Europe’s highest sea cliff
  2. Statoil invests up to $2.9 billion in Petrobras oil field
  3. Handball: French women dethrone Norway to take world title
  4. Labour deputy leader backed over text message to 19-year-old
  5. Russia detains Norwegian suspected of espionage
Advertisement

Noticeboard

27/09
Julebord Underholdning
27/09
hypnotherapist
View all notices
Advertisement