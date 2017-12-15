Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
178 people in Norway’s media industry experienced sexual harassment: report

15 December 2017
18:05 CET+01:00
Leaders of Norwegian media associations present the results of the investigation. Photo: Erlend Daae / NTB scanpix
15 December 2017
18:05 CET+01:00
An investigation into sexual harassment in Norway’s media industry has revealed that 178 people said they have experienced sexual harassment within the last six months.

The results of the first ever investigation into sexual harassment in Norway’s media industry were announced on Friday morning.

178 people said that they had experienced sexual assault in some form since the summer of this year, reports newspaper VG.

Association of Norwegian Editors (Norsk Redaktørforening) general secretary Arne Jensen said the industry has “a sharp learning curve ahead”.

5,741 people resonded to the survey, which was sent out in November.

Of those, 178 – or three percent – responded that they had experienced sexual harassment.

28 percent said that they had been subjected to some form of unwanted attention six months ago or more, and one woman in ten under the age of 30 said that they had been subject to sexual harassment within the last six months.

41.7 percent of media workers said they had been harassed by someone working in their industry, with freelancers particularly highly represented.

51 percent of respondents were men and 49 percent women. Five media organisations took part in the study: the Trade Press Association (Fagpressen), the National Association of Local Newspapers (Landslaget for lokalaviser), Norwegian Media Businesses' Association (Mediebedriftenes Landsforening), Norwegian Union of Journalists and Association of Norwegian Editors.

“One in ten women under the age of 30 say that, just since the summer, they have been sexually harassed. That is a very high number when you look at the time factor,” Hege Iren Frantzen of the Norwegian Union of Journalists said at a press conference on Friday, reports VG.

Randi S. Øgrey, administrative director of the Norwegian Media Businesses' Association said at Friday’s press conference that the investigation was important, since it gave a factual basis to “continue our work on this important issue”.

READ ALSO: 1,001 Norwegian artists denounce sexual harassment

