Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Prince William and Kate to visit Norway in February

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
12 December 2017
17:46 CET+01:00
ukroyalprince williamkate middleton

Share this article

Prince William and Kate to visit Norway in February
Photo: Lise Åserud / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
12 December 2017
17:46 CET+01:00
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Norway in at the beginning of February, the Norwegian Royal Family has confirmed.

The programme for the visit of the British royal pair is yet to be confirmed, reports news agency NTB.

The visit was originally announced in October, and now the date – the 1st and 2nd of February – has been finalised.

A schedule is expected to be published at a later date.

Britain’s royal family has visited Norway regularly in the past. Queen Elizabeth II, the world’s oldest current serving head of state, made her first official state visit to the Scandinavian country as far back as 1955, three years after she ascended the throne.

She visited again in 1969, 1981 and 2001.


Queen Elizabeth II with Norway's King Harald in Oslo in 2001. Photo: Bjørn Sigurdsøn/NTB Scanpix

In 2012, Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall officially visited Norway as part of events marking the Queen’s 60th year on the throne.

Norwegian monarchs have made corresponding visits to the United Kingdom on four occasions.

READ ALSO: Britain's Prince Harry charms Danes on official visit

ukroyalprince williamkate middleton
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Ebenezer Scrooge: 'Why I hate Swedish Christmas'

Related articles

Prince William and Kate are coming to Sweden and Norway

'An earthquake': How Norway reacted to UK election

Norway rejected post-Brexit trade pact with UK

British duo cleared in bizarre Nordic garlic smuggling case

Norway's royals 'use public money on private expenses’

Norway newspaper calls for end of monarchy

Norway's royals twice as costly as thought: report

Mette-Marit voted worst-dressed young royal
Advertisement

More news

'Fake news' is Norwegian new word of the year

Four out of five Norwegian mussels contain plastic: report

Norway targeted by Anonymous over whaling
Advertisement

Adventurer who was Thor Heyerdahl’s 'last crewmate' dies aged 89

Norway’s sovereign fund enters Asian property market

Firms show lukewarm interest in Norway's new Arctic oil blocks

Norway’s parliament to rush through vote over Hagen Nobel ambitions
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norway's ten weirdest Christmas traditions
  2. 'Fake news' is Norwegian new word of the year
  3. Four out of five Norwegian mussels contain plastic: report
  4. Meteor shower to fly across Norway’s skies
  5. Prince William and Kate to visit Norway in February
Advertisement

Noticeboard

27/09
Julebord Underholdning
27/09
hypnotherapist
View all notices
Advertisement