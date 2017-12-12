Prince William and Kate to visit Norway in February

Photo: Lise Åserud / NTB scanpix

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit Norway in at the beginning of February, the Norwegian Royal Family has confirmed.

The programme for the visit of the British royal pair is yet to be confirmed, reports news agency NTB.

The visit was originally announced in October, and now the date – the 1st and 2nd of February – has been finalised.

A schedule is expected to be published at a later date.

Britain’s royal family has visited Norway regularly in the past. Queen Elizabeth II, the world’s oldest current serving head of state, made her first official state visit to the Scandinavian country as far back as 1955, three years after she ascended the throne.

She visited again in 1969, 1981 and 2001.



Queen Elizabeth II with Norway's King Harald in Oslo in 2001. Photo: Bjørn Sigurdsøn/NTB Scanpix

In 2012, Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall officially visited Norway as part of events marking the Queen’s 60th year on the throne.

Norwegian monarchs have made corresponding visits to the United Kingdom on four occasions.

