Norway targeted by Anonymous over whaling

An Anonymous supporter in Oslo in 2013. File photo: Stian Lysberg Solum / NTB scanpix

Hacker group Anonymous has reportedly targeted several Norwegian institutions in protest against the country’s whaling industry.

Newspaper Aftenposten reported on Thursday that Anonymous ‘hacktivists’ regularly organise attacks on countries with whaling industries – Norway, Japan and the Faroe Islands.

Norway still conducts commercial whale hunts under a formal objection it lodged to an International Whaling Commission (IWC) moratorium introduced 30 years ago.

Targets for the hacktivist group include banks, authorities, media, tourism and academic institutions in the three countries, writes Aftenposten.

“As a result of whaling, several groups have targeted Norway,” Lone Charlotte Pettersen, leader for the section for internet-related investigation support with police security agency Kripos, told the newspaper.

“We would like to have better control in this case. It is generally a challenge for Kripos and the police,” Pettersen continued.

Although whaling is a controversial practice internationally, it is enjoys broad political support in Norway.

Anonymous, a hacking network with worldwide reach, fights cyber surveillance and what it considers abuse of power through DoS attacks against websites as well as demonstrations and campaigns.

