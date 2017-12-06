Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Adventurer who was Thor Heyerdahl’s 'last crewmate' dies aged 89

Michael Barrett
Michael Barrett
michael.barrett@thelocal.com
@MLBarrett15
6 December 2017
17:16 CET+01:00
thor heyerdahlnorman bakerkon-tikihistory

Share this article

Adventurer who was Thor Heyerdahl’s 'last crewmate' dies aged 89
Norman Baker (back row, right) with Thor Heyerdahl (front right) and other crew members aboard the Ra II. Photo: Carlo Mauri; supplied by Mitchell Baker
Michael Barrett
Michael Barrett
michael.barrett@thelocal.com
@MLBarrett15
6 December 2017
17:16 CET+01:00
Pilot, sailor and adventurer Norman Baker, the last living person to have sailed on legendary Norwegian anthropologist and explorer Thor Heyerdahl’s raft voyages, has died at the age of 89 after his light aircraft crashed in the United States.

An avid sailor and aviator throughout his life, Baker was found dead on November 23rd after the 1966 Cessna light aircraft he had been piloting crashed in a field in the state of Vermont. No other people were on board.

Baker, who lived in Windsor, Massachusetts, sailed as Heyerdahl’s celestial navigator during the Norwegian explorer’s trans-Atlantic crossings in boats built of papyrus reeds in 1969 and 1970.

The audacious journeys from Africa to the Caribbean attempted to show that ancient peoples could have made the ocean crossing – much like Heyerdahl’s earlier, celebrated trip across the Pacific Ocean on the Kon-Tiki raft, the voyage for which the Norwegian explorer is most famous.

Like Heyerdahl – who is an icon in Norway – Baker’s remarkable life story is bound by extraordinary tales of adventure.

Born in 1928 in Brooklyn, the young American took flying lessons at the age of 13, flew solo by 17 and also embarked on a career in the US Navy, eventually reaching the rank of Commander.

His first jobs included working as a labourer and later as an engineer with an Alaskan gold mining company; and marking out America’s last unsurveyed state boundary in the desert between Colorado and New Mexico.

“It is my belief that his life of adventure was sparked by the tales he read as a boy,” Mitchell Baker, one of three children left by the former Navy officer, told The Local via email.

“His favourite series was one called ‘Terry and The Pirates’, and the stories gave him a window to the world beyond New York City,” Mitchell Baker continued.

Baker first met Heyerdahl in the 1950s, his son said.

“It was a chance encounter post the Korean war in a bar in Tahiti when my father met Thor Heyerdahl. The conversation they began that night in the late 1950s would only end when Thor passed away,” Mitchell Baker told The Local.

“They were dear friends, and also peers. From Thor’s children’s notes of condolences recently, I know very well that the high regard my Dad had for Thor was returned to him in spades,” he continued.

Baker later joined Heyerdahl’s crew, serving as celestial navigator, radioman and second-in-command for two daring voyages across the Atlantic Ocean in the Ra and Ra II boats, in 1969 and 1970 respectively.

Similarly to the Kon-Tiki, the Ra boats were made from papyrus reeds. They were launched from the coast of Morocco in an attempt to reach the Caribbean islands.

The first voyage was abandoned when the Ra broke up after sailing over 6,440km. The second attempt made by Heyerdahl, Baker and the rest of the crew on the Ra II proved a success, eventually landing in Barbados, despite the boat becoming lost en route, initiating an international search.

The Ra II is now displayed at Oslo’s Kon-Tiki Museum.


L: Norman Baker (L) with Thor Heyerdahl in the cabin of the Ra II. R: A water-logged Ra I sinks in 1969. Both photos were taken by Carlo Mauri, another crew member on the voyages. Supplied by Mitchell Baker

Navigator Baker was also on board a third expedition on another reed boat, the Tigris, which was built in Iraq and sailed into the Red Sea in 1978. The Tigris was deliberately burnt in Djibouti on April 3rd, 1978, as a protest against wars in the Red Sea and Horn of Africa regions. It was Heyerdahl’s final raft expedition.

After the Ra voyages, Baker co-authored in 1974 a children’s book about the attempted crossings called Thor Heyerdahl and the Reed Boat Ra. In his later years, he turned his energy to other forms of adventure, including flying, canoeing, scuba diving, horseback riding and oceanography.

He was supported by his wife, Mary Ann Baker, who died in 2003.

“As a gift to my mother on their wedding day, he presented her with a pair of hiking boots. While my mother’s bridesmaids were all horrified at the unromantic gift, my mother understood the intent completely,” Mitchell Baker said.

“My mother said while she kept him grounded so he would not simply float away, it was he who ensured she never got stuck to the Earth in one place,” he continued.

In addition to working as an engineer, Baker was for nine years captain of the schooner Anne Kristine, a Norwegian ship built in 1868 and one of the oldest vessels plying the open seas at the time.

Along with his wife and three children, Baker used the Anne Kristine as both a home and a training and research vessel as they sailed up and down the east coast of the United States during the 1980s.

The vessel was lost in the infamous ‘Perfect Storm’ that hit the Atlantic coast of the United States and Canada in October 1991. Baker and his family were not aboard at the time and all nine crew members were rescued by the coast guard.


Norman Baker. Photo: Tracey Eller

He would go on to outlive his former captain Heyerdahl, who died in 2002 aged 87, by 15 years.

On November 22nd, Baker took off in his single-engine Cessna from the Pittsfield Municipal Airport, bound for Vermont and a Thanksgiving celebration with his three children, their partners, and seven grandchildren.

He had made the journey many times before, frequently flew alone and was known to airfield staff for his energy and fearlessness.

The wreckage of Baker’s 1966 Cessna was found on the morning of November 23rd by a local resident after it had been reported missing the previous evening.

The crash is under investigation by the US National Transportation Safety Board, according to coverage of the accident by the Boston Globe newspaper.

Pilot, sailor and engineer Baker “survived so many encounters with sharks, polar bears, Somali pirates, hurricanes, and countless other scary near-death situations,” his daughter Elizabeth Atwood told the Boston Globe, which originally reported on the accident and the pilot’s death last month.

“My dad was prepared and fearless and never let anything get in the way of his curiosity and joy in exploration. He would never have wanted to die in any diminished way, and as deeply sad as we are, my dad died doing something he truly loved.

“He shaped my entire life. He truly, truly inspired me and my husband and kids,” Atwood said. 

READ ALSO: Kon-Tiki breaks Norway box office record

thor heyerdahlnorman bakerkon-tikihistory
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Ebenezer Scrooge: 'Why I hate Swedish Christmas'

Related articles

Discover Fetsund Timber Booms and the Øyeren River Delta

Bergen for first-timers... and return visitors

A trip back in time: Blaafarveværket and the Cobalt Mines

Israel honours Norwegians for helping Jews flee in World War 2

Take a virtual journey through Oslo's past

Norwegian ‘witch’ books stolen by Nazis found

Atomic bombs, Nazis and Norwegian heroes

Reddit helps Norway library identify incredibly rare atlas
Advertisement

More news

Norway targeted by Anonymous over whaling

Norway’s sovereign fund enters Asian property market

Firms show lukewarm interest in Norway's new Arctic oil blocks
Advertisement

Norway’s parliament to rush through vote over Hagen Nobel ambitions

14-year-old Norwegian suspected of raping girl and filming assault

Ambassadors of Western nuclear powers to snub Nobel ceremony

Norway to put up fence to stop reindeer slaughter
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Inbreeding in Scandinavian wolves is worse than we thought
  2. Miniature of Norway’s Sinnataggen sells for 1.6 million kroner
  3. Adventurer who was Thor Heyerdahl’s 'last crewmate' dies aged 89
  4. Norway’s sovereign fund enters Asian property market
  5. Firms show lukewarm interest in Norway's new Arctic oil blocks
Advertisement

Noticeboard

27/09
Julebord Underholdning
27/09
hypnotherapist
12/09
Help with installing datacenter equipment
11/09
Great deals on compact fluorescents at Lampedirekte.no
View all notices
Advertisement