Norway faces windy winter weather

A Christmas tree toppled by wind in 2016. File photo: Jon Olav Nesvold / NTB scanpix

Rain and snow in the first part of the week will give way to potentially storm-level winds in December’s first week.

Norway’s first week of advent is set to be a windy one.

The Scandinavian country is set for rain and snowfall that can result in floods and avalanches in different parts of the country.

Heavy rainfall is expected over the counties of Hordaland and Rogaland on Tuesday and Wednesday, reports VG.

Between 100-200 millimetres of rain are forecast over the two days.

“It is quite a scary situation, whereby we have had an unusually large amount of snow in the mountains and now that is followed by large amounts of precipitation high up the mountains,” Lars Andreas Selberg of the Norwegian Meteorological Institute told VG.

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) has issued avalanche warnings for Hordaland from Tuesday. Natural avalanches are expected in all directions underneath the current snow level, with the snow moving by as much as 1,500 metres at certain times.

The rain will be followed by a low pressure area which will bring strong winds, particularly in Rogaland but also in several other southern counties, Cecilie Villanger of the StormGeo weather forecasting service told VG.

“Wind strengths currently look to be between mild and full storm levels, but there could also be winds of hurricane strength,” Villanger said.

The same low pressure system could also bring high winds further north to the Nord-Trøndelag and southern Nordland counties, according to the report.

The front is expected to reach Norway on Thursday evening, bringing its strongest winds in the first 12 hours and continuing during Friday and Saturday.

En hissig bygelinje kommer i kveld inn mot Vesterålen og Sør-Troms. Den bringer med seg kraftige byger og vind opp i sterk kuling. pic.twitter.com/IncJ32UelA — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) December 4, 2017

READ ALSO: Norway's ice skating season is here