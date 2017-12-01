Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

14-year-old Norwegian suspected of raping girl and filming assault

AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
1 December 2017
16:26 CET+01:00
rapeassaultteenager

Share this article

14-year-old Norwegian suspected of raping girl and filming assault
File photo: Gorm Kallestad / NTB scanpix
AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
1 December 2017
16:26 CET+01:00
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the suspected rape of a girl of the same age, as well as filming the assault and sending the video to others online.

The boy was reported to police on Sunday last week by the parents of the girl, writes broadcaster NRK.

The assault is reported to have taken place in Grenland in Telemark county on Friday last week and was initially reported by newspaper Varden.

“The boy is suspected of rape and for spreading material of a sexual nature involving children,” police attorney Torunn Fossli Sæthre told NRK.

Preliminary hearings were scheduled for Friday.

Police have found a video recording of the assault on the 14-year-old boy’s smartphone. The same film – which clearly shows an assault but not the identity of the girl – has been found on the device of a second person, reports NRK.

“We don’t know how many people it has been sent to, but take the fact this happened very seriously. This makes the assault and the crime much worse,” Fossli Sæthre told the broadcaster.

The accused teenager is currently being held in a youth detention facility in Telemark.

Norway’s Child Welfare Services (Barnevernet) agency will be involved in the case, including any detention of the accused individual, given that he is under the minimum criminal age of 15.

“Police are now further investigating the case in order to find out what happened. What will then happen to the boy is the responsibility of Barnevernet. The accused is a child,” Fossli Sæthre told NRK.

READ ALSO: Norway teens pressed to share nude photos online

rapeassaultteenager
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The Swedish university tackling the challenges of tomorrow

Ranked among the world’s best young universities in the QS Top 50 Under 50, Linköping University (LiU) uses innovative learning techniques that prepare its students to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Ebenezer Scrooge: 'Why I hate Swedish Christmas'

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Norway reveals rape and sexual assault scandal in Lapland

Romanian woman charged with raping 12-year-old boy in Norway

Norway man 'drugged girl for sex in child care home'

Iraqi gets seven year sentence for Oslo rapes

Man charged with raping three Oslo women

DNA evidence brings in suspect of 2000 rape case

Norway court: Grandpa asleep when he assaulted young girl

Norway attorney 'plotted to kidnap rape victim'
Advertisement

More news

Ambassadors of Western nuclear powers to snub Nobel ceremony

Norway to put up fence to stop reindeer slaughter

Norwegian police speak to man over hateful Facebook posts against stats bureau director
Advertisement

Bergen drops plans to offset pollution with toll increase… for now

Norwegian city considers 500 percent toll raise to combat pollution

Norway wants electric planes to take off next summer

'I was sexually harassed': Former Norwegian PM Brundtland
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norway reveals rape and sexual assault scandal in Lapland
  2. OPINION: Norway, Scotland and St. Andrew’s Day
  3. Norway to put up fence to stop reindeer slaughter
  4. Ambassadors of Western nuclear powers to snub Nobel ceremony
  5. Norwegian police speak to man over hateful Facebook posts against stats bureau director
Advertisement

Noticeboard

27/09
Julebord Underholdning
27/09
hypnotherapist
12/09
Help with installing datacenter equipment
11/09
Great deals on compact fluorescents at Lampedirekte.no
07/09
Couple looking for accommodation in Tromso
View all notices
Advertisement