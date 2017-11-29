Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Norwegian police speak to man over hateful Facebook posts against stats bureau director

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
29 November 2017
14:37 CET+01:00
christine meyerssbstatistics norwaysocial mediatrolling

Share this article

Norwegian police speak to man over hateful Facebook posts against stats bureau director
File photo: Håkon Mosvold Larsen / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
29 November 2017
14:37 CET+01:00
Police in Norway’s South West police district recently took the unusual measure of visiting a man who posted hateful messages on social media relating to Christine Meyer, the former director of Statistics Norway.

The comments were written in a Facebook comments section and received several ‘likes’, according to a report by the NTB news agency.

The man wrote that former Statistics Norway (Statistisk Sentralbyrå, SSB) director Meyer should be “burned at the stake as a witch”.

“She is so ugly she should be executed on the spot,” read another message.

Meyer left her post earlier this month after a weeks-long conflict with the Minister of Finance Siv Jensen over a restructuring of the statistics bureau implemented by Meyer.

The two clashed over a reduction in SSB’s research department and researchers being moved to the statistics section of the organisation against their will.

Meyer, a former regional councillor with the Conservative (Høyre) party, has been accused of trying to ‘gag’ immigration statistics through the reorganisation, but denied earlier this month that political guidelines were influencing research.

READ ALSO: Norway statistics bureau head leaves post over conflict

Police decided to approach the man and confront him with the statements, to which he responded by suggesting that public figures and politicians “should be able to take such criticism,” South West Police wrote on its own Facebook page.

He also admitted to having written similar comments in the past.

Police  told the man that there are limits as to what may be posted on social media.

“[After the conversation] he showed more understanding that he had been too crass in his criticism and had written comments that in extreme cases can be considered illegal,” the South West Police Facebook post continued.

"The police cannot knock on the doors of everyone who says something, but we encourage common manners," the police Facebook post added.

Police also confirmed that charges will not be pressed in this case.

“We have not reacted by pressing charges at this stage. We have various options to fall back on, from expressing our concern to more invasive responses such as fines and other legal action. In this case, the former was chosen,” police attorney Are Nygård Berg of South West Police District told NTB.

christine meyerssbstatistics norwaysocial mediatrolling
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Ebenezer Scrooge: 'Why I hate Swedish Christmas'

Five quick questions with Ebenezer Scrooge, who’s in Stockholm performing in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol until 31st December.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Norway statistics bureau head leaves post over conflict

Police patrol Norwegian school as students receive death threats on social media

Norway kids and parents tell each other to log off

App-surd! Norwegians read app terms for 32 hours

Norway police warn parents about Facebook Live

Norway teen loses licence over Facebook joyride

Norway jobless at nine-year high: report

Three quarters of Somali children in Norway poor
Advertisement

More news

Norway to put up fence to stop reindeer slaughter

Norway reveals rape and sexual assault scandal in Lapland

Bergen drops plans to offset pollution with toll increase… for now
Advertisement

Norwegian city considers 500 percent toll raise to combat pollution

Norway wants electric planes to take off next summer

'I was sexually harassed': Former Norwegian PM Brundtland

Populist politician Hagen 'prepared to resign' from parliament role to join Nobel Committee
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norway reveals rape and sexual assault scandal in Lapland
  2. Norway nears political agreement over driverless buses
  3. Bergen drops plans to offset pollution with toll increase… for now
  4. Norwegian police speak to man over hateful Facebook posts against stats bureau director
  5. OPINION: Norway, Scotland and St. Andrew’s Day
Advertisement

Noticeboard

27/09
Julebord Underholdning
27/09
hypnotherapist
12/09
Help with installing datacenter equipment
11/09
Great deals on compact fluorescents at Lampedirekte.no
07/09
Couple looking for accommodation in Tromso
View all notices
Advertisement