Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

'Over 100' reindeer killed in days by Norway freight trains

AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
27 November 2017
11:55 CET+01:00
reindeertrains

Share this article

'Over 100' reindeer killed in days by Norway freight trains
Photo: John Erling Utsi / NTB scanpix
AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
27 November 2017
11:55 CET+01:00
More than 100 reindeer have been killed by freight trains in northern Norway in recent days in what has been called a "bloodbath" during their winter migration.

One train killed 65 deer on a track on Saturday while 41 died between Wednesday and Friday, broadcaster NRK reported on Sunday.

"I'm so angry that I'm dizzy," owner of the 65 dead reindeer, Ole Henrik Kappfjell, told NRK.

"It's a senseless animal tragedy...a psychological nightmare," he added.

Norway is home to around 250,000 semi-domestic reindeer and most of them live in the nation's far north.

At this time of the year, herders take the reindeer to the winter pastures in search for grazing grounds, a perilous journey as many animals are hit by cars and trains. Some also drown.

Photos taken by documentary filmmaker Jon Erling Utsi showed dead reindeer lying in the blood-stained snow. Some were shot because they were wounded after Saturday's incident.

"It was a nightmare to watch," Utsi told NRK.

"The worst thing was the animals that were not killed in the accident, they were lying there, suffering, it was a bloodbath over several kilometres," he added.

More than 2,000 reindeer were run over along the same northern railway line between 2013 and 2016.

The herders are demanding the railway operator install a fence along the track but there has so far been no funding.

READ ALSO: Norway and Sweden in quarrel over grazing reindeer

reindeertrains
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Ebenezer Scrooge: 'Why I hate Swedish Christmas'

Five quick questions with Ebenezer Scrooge, who’s in Stockholm performing in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol until 31st December.

Is this the world’s most international business school?

Related articles

Norway and Sweden in quarrel over grazing reindeer

Norwegian reindeer herders convicted of animal cruelty, fraud and reindeer theft

Norway cull of 2000 reindeer 'sign of panic': researcher

Norway to kill 2,000 reindeer to eradicate disease

Norwegian 'slow TV' show suspended... because animals moved too slowly

Norway's reindeer at risk from Arctic hot spell

Reindeer watch is Norway's latest slow TV extravaganza

Reindeer police stop Norwegian far north from going Wild West
Advertisement

More news

323 reindeer killed by lightning in Norway

Norwegian motorist kills 19 reindeer in bloody collision

Norway vets stumped by mystery reindeer deaths
Advertisement

IN PICS: Reindeer take awesome photos on ice

Norway plans reindeer Slow TV programme

Tromsø makes Lonely Planet's Top 10 in Europe

Faster Stockholm to Oslo train plans shelved
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norwegian city considers 500 percent toll raise to combat pollution
  2. Norway nears political agreement over driverless buses
  3. 'Over 100' reindeer killed in days by Norway freight trains
  4. Norway reveals rape and sexual assault scandal in Lapland
  5. Bergen drops plans to offset pollution with toll increase… for now
Advertisement

Noticeboard

27/09
Julebord Underholdning
27/09
hypnotherapist
12/09
Help with installing datacenter equipment
11/09
Great deals on compact fluorescents at Lampedirekte.no
07/09
Couple looking for accommodation in Tromso
View all notices
Advertisement