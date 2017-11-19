Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Nato takes 'disciplinary' action over Turkey 'enemy' insult

AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
19 November 2017
13:21 CET+01:00
natorecep tayyip erdoganturkeyinsultmilitarystavanger

Share this article

Nato takes 'disciplinary' action over Turkey 'enemy' insult
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Photo: Adem Altan/AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
19 November 2017
13:21 CET+01:00
Nato has taken 'disciplinary action' against an individual over an incident in which Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the country's modern founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk were portrayed as enemies, the alliance's secretary general has said.

The incident happened during a Nato military exercise in the southern Norwegian city of Stavanger and resulted in Ankara withdrawing its 40 troops last week.

In a telephone conversation with Erdogan on Saturday, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg "reiterated his apology for the incidents" and said "that disciplinary action has been taken against the individual in question, and
that procedures are being put in place to prevent any such incident in the future," according to an alliance official.

In one incident an image of a statue of Ataturk had been used to portray an enemy protagonist in a scenario at the exercise, according to Turkey's foreign ministry.

In a second incident, a chat account was opened under Erdogan's name during a virtual scenario as a collaborator with a "leader of an enemy state".

Stoltenberg had already apologised Friday to Turkey, which has Nato's second-largest army after that of the United States, after an angry response from Erdogan that risked deepening the rift between Ankara and its allies.

Stoltenberg told Erdogan on Saturday that he blamed "the actions on an individual" which do not reflect the views of NATO, adding that the person concerned was hired by the Norwegian army, not from within Nato.

natorecep tayyip erdoganturkeyinsultmilitarystavanger
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

An interior design lover's guide to southern Sweden

Related articles

Norway responds to Nato request for Afghanistan troops

OPINION: Why good relations between Norway and Russia are necessary – and achievable

Norway could send more soldiers to Afghanistan: defence minister

US will ‘moderate commitment’ to Nato if allies don’t spend more. Can Norway hit the goal?

Norwegian military intelligence warns of increased threats from Russia

US Marines land in Norway for contested deployment

Nato chief warns US against ‘going it alone’

Norway seeking 'active' role in EU's defence strategy
Advertisement

More news

Norway confirms US plans to deploy 330 Marines

US establishing Marine 'base' in Norway: report

Lithuania eyes Norway air defence deal amid Russia fears
Advertisement

MP slammed for playing Pokémon at defence hearing

Tanks, guns and bras: Norway's women join the draft

Norway to increase Nato contributions

Norway boosts defence against Russia threat
Advertisement
2,321 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Nato takes 'disciplinary' action over Turkey 'enemy' insult
  2. Norway's King Harald released from hospital
Advertisement

Noticeboard

27/09
Julebord Underholdning
27/09
hypnotherapist
12/09
Help with installing datacenter equipment
11/09
Great deals on compact fluorescents at Lampedirekte.no
07/09
Couple looking for accommodation in Tromso
View all notices
Advertisement