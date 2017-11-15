Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Norway’s Sinnataggen and Monolitten fair game for copycats: ruling

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
15 November 2017
15:00 CET+01:00
osloartsculptures

Share this article

Norway’s Sinnataggen and Monolitten fair game for copycats: ruling
Composite: Tore Meek, Terje Pedersen / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
15 November 2017
15:00 CET+01:00
Oslo’s famous Sinnataggen (Spitfire or Angry Boy) and Monolitten (Monolith) monuments are free to be copied for profit, after the city’s municipality lost a bid to reserve rights to Gustav Vigeland’s sculptures.

The decision, made by the Norwegian Board of Appeal for Industrial Property Rights on Monday, has also been tried by the EU’s EFTA freed trade court with the same result, reports NRK.

The decision means that the sculptures can be freely copied by anyone for the purpose of making profit.

Norwegian sculptor Vigeland, who created the statues, was born in 1869 and died in 1943 – over 70 years ago, meaning his own rights over the works have expired, writes NRK.

Oslo Municipality has unsuccessfully attempted to prevent this resulting in unlicensed copies of the statues being sold.

“I completely agree with this verdict,” Inger Berg Ørstavik, associate professor at the University of Oslo’s Department of Private Law, told NRK.

No exclusive rights to works of art can be held once copyright has expired, she said.

The case has also become important in principle, since it is the first of its kind, and the EFTA ruling has added European interest in the verdict, she added.

“Both the Gistav Vigeland the sculptor and Vigeland Sculpture Park must be considered part of our cultural heritage,” the Norwegian Board of Appeal for Industrial Property Rights said in its verdict according to NRK.


The Monolitten sculpture at Vigeland Sculpture Park. Photo: Terje Pedersen / NTB scanpix

Vigeland was Norway’s leading figure in his art form in the first half of the 20th century.

Oslo Municipality said that it took consolation from the fact that no other third parties would be able to secure rights over the works.

The municipality will not be taking the case further.

“We have been given an outcome over this question and take it into consideration. We wil now continue with what is most important for us – showing who Vigeland the artist was,” Rina Mariann Hansen, a member of the municipality’s culture committee, told NRK. 

READ ALSO: A-ha's Mags makes giant Oslo sculpture park

osloartsculptures
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Is this the world’s most international business school?

It's not just one of the world’s leading business schools. It’s also a chance for students to have a truly international undergraduate experience.

An interior design lover's guide to southern Sweden

The secret to booking the ultimate Swedish ski vacation

Related articles

Norway's quirkiest museums

Lonely Planet names Oslo one of world’s top ten cities to visit in 2018

Horse-drawn cab service hopes to trot back to Oslo

Mathallen Oslo celebrates five years this month

22 cars in Oslo vandalised with fire extinguishers

Best places to photograph autumn colours in Oslo

Norway bomb scare teenager avoids terror charge in trial

Oslo fires 'may have been set deliberately': police
Advertisement

More news

Norway Nobel committee member criticises Hagen nomination

Norway statistics bureau head leaves post over conflict

Norway PM Solberg takes part in Kristallnacht remembrance march
Advertisement

Norway ministers advise against freeze on Afghan deportations

Nordics fail to win back crown as world's best English speakers

Nike could have paid 116 million kroner more in Norwegian tax: report

Norway left a little shaken by rare earthquake
Advertisement
2,298 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norway statistics bureau head leaves post over conflict
  2. Norway’s government loses vote over 'October children' asylum reassessments
  3. 80 Norway teens used Airbnb rental for party: report
  4. Terror and Trump have transformed Norwegian travel habits
  5. Environmentalists take Norway to court over Arctic drilling
Advertisement

Noticeboard

27/09
Julebord Underholdning
27/09
hypnotherapist
12/09
Help with installing datacenter equipment
11/09
Great deals on compact fluorescents at Lampedirekte.no
07/09
Couple looking for accommodation in Tromso
View all notices
Advertisement