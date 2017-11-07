Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Norway left a little shaken by rare earthquake

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
7 November 2017
12:59 CET+01:00
earthquake

Share this article

Norway left a little shaken by rare earthquake
Photo: darrenw/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
7 November 2017
12:59 CET+01:00
People in the Bergen area felt an unusual sensation this morning – an earthquake reaching 3.8 on the Richter scale.

The epicentre of the Norwegian quake was registered at just west of the Øygarden island group in the south west of the Scandinavian country, reports newspaper Bergens Tidende.

The earthquake, recorded at 9:46am on Tuesday, measured in at a strength of 3.8 according to the Richter scale, according to the newspaper’s report.

According to the scale, a rating of 3.8 puts the quake at the upper end of the ‘minor’ rating, meaning it is unlikely to cause damage but can be felt by people as well as cause indoor objects to shake.

“This is a quake that can easily be felt,” senior engineer Berit Storheim of the University of Bergen’s Department of Earth Science told VG.

Earthquakes strong enough to be noticed are unusual in Norway, the engineer added.

“In Norwegian terms, this doesn’t happen often. It has probably been ten years since there was such a strong earthquake in Norway. We have received reports of it being felt over a large area,” she said.

Øygarden resident Natalie Turøy told Bergens Tidende that she was at home when the earthquake hit.

“The whole house shook. I have a baby who was sleeping, and he woke up and started laughing,” Turøy said.

“There was a fair bit of shaking, and I soon realised it was an earthquake,” she added.

READ ALSO: Major Arctic quake rocks Norwegian island

earthquake
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Norway rescue team arrives in Kathmandu

Rescue dogs leave Oslo for Nepal quake

Major Arctic quake rocks Norwegian island

Bergen hit by weekend earthquake
Advertisement

More news

Nike could have paid 116 million kroner more in Norwegian tax: report

Norwegian authorities still investigating 'over 60 cases' related to Panama Papers

Norwegian man jailed for buying child-like sex doll
Advertisement

22 cars in Oslo vandalised with fire extinguishers

British anti-terror expert warns Norway over security against vehicle attacks

Norwegian, Danish women 'stop being paid' in November due to salary gap: report

Norway’s Telemark Winter Olympics hopefuls reveal bid plan
Advertisement
2,329 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norway left a little shaken by rare earthquake
  2. Norwegian man jailed for buying child-like sex doll
  3. Norwegian authorities still investigating 'over 60 cases' related to Panama Papers
  4. Nike could have paid 116 million kroner more in Norwegian tax: report
Advertisement

Noticeboard

27/09
Julebord Underholdning
27/09
hypnotherapist
12/09
Help with installing datacenter equipment
11/09
Great deals on compact fluorescents at Lampedirekte.no
07/09
Couple looking for accommodation in Tromso
08/08
job
View all notices
Advertisement