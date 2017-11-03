Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Norwegian hydropower threatens local trout species

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
3 November 2017
10:39 CET+01:00
environmentfishtroutbandakfishing

Share this article

Norwegian hydropower threatens local trout species
Norway's Bandak lake. Photo: Marianne Løvland / Scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
3 November 2017
10:39 CET+01:00
A species of trout that his lived in the Bandak lake in Norway’s Telemark county since the Ice Age is under threat due to development.

Fishing enthusiasts have called for Norway’s state hydropower company Statkraft to build underwater steps to prevent the animal from disappearing from the lake, reports NRK.

“We don’t have time to wait for new reports. Action must be taken to save the trout now,” Tokke Municipality spokesperson Jarand Felland told NRK.

The rare species of the fish, described as “unique” by enthusiasts, has attracted recreational fishermen to the lake for over 100 years, according to the report.

Trout weighing up to 15 kilograms have been caught in the waters in the past – but few such examples remain, with estimates putting numbers between 55 and 120.

“The problem is that the development of hydropower in the 1960s has made the waterfall so high that the fish cannot get over it like they did in the past,” Felland said.

Old photographs of the lake show its waterfall flowing into the lake as having doubled in size, according to NRK’s report.

That also makes it more difficult for the fish to breed in the lake.

Felland told NRK that Tokke Municipality hopes that a step can be built into the waterfall, allowing the fish to pass over it.

“We want to build a fish step so that the trout can get over the high waterfall, while keeping water flow into the Tokkeåi waters at a level that will maintain good breeding conditions there,” he said.

The Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate will now assess the issue.

Should the agency conclude that development at the lake is responsible for the threat to the fish, Statkraft will be required to install the step, reports NRK.

READ ALSO: Mammoth projects to make Norway's fish farms eco-friendly

environmentfishtroutbandakfishing

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Mammoth projects to make Norway's fish farms eco-friendly

Plastic bag charge carries to Norway

Oslo river: two giant salmon caught in one day

Oil-rich Norway struggles to beat its 'petroholism'

Greenpeace boat detained by Norway coastguard over action at oil rig

Norway could become world’s first 'fully electric' country: car industry rep

Opinion: Norway can achieve 50 percent food waste reduction by 2030

Norwegian police to investigate 'fish mafia'
Advertisement

More news

Religious leaders join forces in Oslo to protect rainforests

Off the beaten track in Finnskogen, Eastern Norway

All-electric ferry to navigate Norway fjords
Advertisement

Norway’s new maritime banknotes are here

Ålesund in summer: Top 10 things to do

Norway to build first self-sailing electric cargo ship

Norway’s government ignored all advice on oil: analysis
Advertisement
2,327 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. PODCAST: "You don't have to be very successful to get into the AfD"
  2. British anti-terror expert warns Norway over security against vehicle attacks
  3. 22 cars in Oslo vandalised with fire extinguishers
  4. Norwegian hydropower threatens local trout species
Advertisement

Noticeboard

27/09
Julebord Underholdning
27/09
hypnotherapist
12/09
Help with installing datacenter equipment
11/09
Great deals on compact fluorescents at Lampedirekte.no
07/09
Couple looking for accommodation in Tromso
08/08
job
View all notices
Advertisement