Norway wants to host 2026 Winter Olympics

The opening ceremony at the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer. File photo: Bjørn Sigurdsøn / NTB scanpix

Norway’s Telemark County wants to host the Winter Olympics in 2026.

The county is preparing to bid for the event, leader of Telemark’s municipal sporting committee Geir Berge Nordtveit confirmed to NRK on Monday.

“I can confirm that we want to bring the Winter Olympics to Telemark,” Nordtveit said.

Preparations for the bid launch had been kept secret by the county municipality prior to Monday’s confirmation.

An official launch event is scheduled for Tuesday.

Telemark decided to throw its hat into the ring for the event after Austrian city Innsbruck decided not to bid, according to NRK.

Next year’s Winter Olympics will be held in the South Korean city of Pyeongchang, with the 2022 games to be hosted in Beijing.

Telemark will also ask neighbouring counties Buskerud and Vestfold to contribute to the bid, reports NRK.

As such, the bid will include events in different locations across Telemark, and perhaps beyond, rather than hosting all events in the same city wherever possible – the model currently used.

Norway previously hosted the Winter Olympics in 1994, when Lillehammer in Oppland county was the host city.

