New floods close roads across southern Norway

Photo: Kristian Vabo / NTB scanpix

Several roads in southern Norway are closed on Monday due to flooding.

Heavy rainfall in Norway’s south in recent days have resulted in a number of roads being closed across the region, roads agency Statens Vegvesen reported on Monday.

Coastal roads between Tvedestrand and Mandal in the south east have been closed in several areas, with reduced access in a number of other locations due to clear-up efforts following the flooding, reports newspaper VG.

“A village of around 20 houses is isolated in Froland because a bridge risks collapsing. Somebody will look at what must be done there during the course of the day,” operation leader Per Kristian Clausen of the Agder police district told VG.

Extensive flooding last hit Norway’s southern regions at the beginning of this month, with damage costs thought to be up to half a billion kroner (53 million euros), according to a report released by Finans Norge last week.

3,300 separate damage reports had been registered at the time of the report.

Weather forecasts point to a dry day on Monday, but with heavy rain returning in the evening and continuing through the early part of the week.

Høytrykk gir mye fint vær i #NordNorge de neste dagene 🌤 #SørNorge får derimot bare et kort avbrekk før det kommer en ny dose med nedbør 🌧 😟 pic.twitter.com/Ecm0GsL0Pa — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) October 22, 2017

According to figures published by the Norwegian Meteorological Institute, the Bøylefoss power station in the Froland municipality received the most rain over the weekend, with 127.5 mm in total.

Det har regnet mye i #Agder de siste par dagene. Her er de største verdiene fram til søndag morgen: pic.twitter.com/BHWFTpItJw — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) October 22, 2017

Froland and other eastern areas are also set to receive more rain than other parts of the south on Monday, according to VG’s report.

“There is a lot of rain in small watercourses. It will not take much rain for levels to rise again,” Clausen told VG.

Police have advised motorists to exercise caution and respect road closures put in place due to the flooding.

Statens Vegvesen’s map of closed roads can be viewed (in Norwegian) here.

