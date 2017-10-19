Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

More rain predicted for southern Norway after floods cause millions in damage

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
19 October 2017
13:55 CEST+02:00
weatherfloods

Share this article

More rain predicted for southern Norway after floods cause millions in damage
Flooding in Kristiansand on October 3rd. Photo: Tor Erik Schrøder / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
19 October 2017
13:55 CEST+02:00
Recent floods in southern Norway are some of the costliest in recent history.

3,300 different damage reports filed since the beginning of October makes recent flooding one of the most expensive incidents of its kind in Norway’s recent history, according to a report by Finans Norge.

Over 500 million kroner (53 million euros) has been claimed in damages so far, reports NRK.

“This is one of the worst floods in recent times measures in terms of damage,” Stine Neverdal, head of communication at Finans Norge, told NRK.

Damage caused by floods is often costlier than that caused by storms, Neverdal added.

“Repairs can often take longer because damage must be dried of flood waters first,” she said.

But a new round of downpours is expected before Southern Norway has completely dried out after October’s flooding, reports newspaper VG.

Weather warnings have already been issued for the Agder, Telemark and Vestfold regions, with large amounts of rain expected during the coming weekend.

A conservative forecast predicts around 70 mm of rain over two days, with as much as 150-180 mm also predicted.

“Regardless [of the actual amount], it will probably not yet be dry in Agder after the last round of rain, so perhaps it will not take much for further damage to occur,” meteorologist Vibeke Thyness at the Norwegian Meteorological Institute told VG.

READ ALSO: Extreme flooding can be expected again: Norwegian water agency

weatherfloods

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Snow warnings issued for southern Norway

Extreme flooding can be expected again: Norwegian water agency

Not-so-rainy Norwegian city sets record for warm September weather

Early snow in Norway makes driving hazardous

Man struck by lightning as southern Norway pounded by storms

Torrential rain causes road closures, evacuations and damage across Norway

Summer is here: 30 degrees in Norway this week

Rainy Norwegian city gets wet weather every single day in June
Advertisement

More news

Horse-drawn cab service hopes to trot back to Oslo

Prince William and Kate are coming to Sweden and Norway

Norwegian police report Russian diplomat for driving under influence
Advertisement

Here’s what Norway’s new budget means

Norway's government wants to allow dual citizenship

Security at Norwegian nuclear plant 'inadequate': report

Edvard Munch works to be displayed at Oslo Airport
Advertisement
2,322 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Prince William and Kate are coming to Sweden and Norway
  2. Norway authorities take measures to start landslide at Mannen mountain
  3. Norway solar firm signs 2.5 billion euro deal with Iran
  4. Industrial dispute could cost Oslo harbour millions
  5. Norway’s Mannen landslide 'postponed' until next year after movement slows
Advertisement

Noticeboard

27/09
Julebord Underholdning
27/09
hypnotherapist
12/09
Help with installing datacenter equipment
11/09
Great deals on compact fluorescents at Lampedirekte.no
07/09
Couple looking for accommodation in Tromso
08/08
job
View all notices
Advertisement