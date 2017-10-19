More rain predicted for southern Norway after floods cause millions in damage

Flooding in Kristiansand on October 3rd. Photo: Tor Erik Schrøder / NTB scanpix

Recent floods in southern Norway are some of the costliest in recent history.

3,300 different damage reports filed since the beginning of October makes recent flooding one of the most expensive incidents of its kind in Norway’s recent history, according to a report by Finans Norge.

Over 500 million kroner (53 million euros) has been claimed in damages so far, reports NRK.

“This is one of the worst floods in recent times measures in terms of damage,” Stine Neverdal, head of communication at Finans Norge, told NRK.

Damage caused by floods is often costlier than that caused by storms, Neverdal added.

“Repairs can often take longer because damage must be dried of flood waters first,” she said.

But a new round of downpours is expected before Southern Norway has completely dried out after October’s flooding, reports newspaper VG.

Weather warnings have already been issued for the Agder, Telemark and Vestfold regions, with large amounts of rain expected during the coming weekend.

A conservative forecast predicts around 70 mm of rain over two days, with as much as 150-180 mm also predicted.

Våt helg #Østafjells:

Lokalt kan det komme 170mm regn i ytre strøk av Aust-Agder.

se https://t.co/Jyfl8eYKdc og https://t.co/qAlb38mI7b pic.twitter.com/NiL00YMWfb — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) October 19, 2017

“Regardless [of the actual amount], it will probably not yet be dry in Agder after the last round of rain, so perhaps it will not take much for further damage to occur,” meteorologist Vibeke Thyness at the Norwegian Meteorological Institute told VG.

