Advertisement

Security at Norwegian nuclear plant 'inadequate': report

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
11 October 2017
14:20 CEST+02:00
kjellernuclear plantnuclear powernuclear

Share this article

Security at Norwegian nuclear plant 'inadequate': report
The JEEP II reactor at Kjeller. File photo: Morten F. Holm / SCANPIX
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
11 October 2017
14:20 CEST+02:00
International security regulations are being breached at Norway’s nuclear power plant at Kjeller, according to a new review.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) described conditions at the Norwegian Institute for Energy Technology (IFE) facility at Kjeller as ‘inadequate’, reports broadcaster NRK.

The JEEP II reactor at Kjeller is one of two nuclear reactors in Norway, with the other located at Halden.

IAEA has spent a week examining the Kjeller facility’s reactor and completed its work yesterday, according to the report.

Nuclear physicist and manager with environmental NGO Bellona Nils Bøhmer told NRK that the reactor was a cause for concern.

“It is alarming that both the Norwegian Radiation Protection Agency (NRPA) and IAEA have highlighted a number of these issues [noted in the new report, ed.] in the past, and that the list of inadequacies is so comprehensive. There is a list of over 30 more or less serious issues that must be dealt with,” Bøhmer told NRK.

Belloma has been engaged in monitoring operation of the reactor and nuclear fallout related to it over the last two decades.

The most serious issues in the report show that international safety standards are currently being breached in a number of areas, Bøhmer said.

Fire safety, alarm and safety checking systems are also criticised in the report.

“Something must be done about the fact it is not possible to manually close down the reactor outside of the control room,” the Belloma leader said.

The NRPA said it was also following developments regarding the plant closely.

“The NRPA has had IFE under intensive observation since 2014. It is a positive follow-up initiative that IFE has arranged this new review,” NRPA department leader Per Strand told NRK.

IFE’s leadership told the broadcaster that the latest report was not the result of an inspection, but an IAEA expert review requested by the Kjeller nuclear plant.

“The expert group stressed at Tuesday’s concluding meeting that the reactor at Kjeller is in good technical condition and is well-maintained. According to the group, there are fewer areas of improvement than usual in reviews of this type,” IFE administrative director Nils Morten Huseby said to NRK.

READ ALSO: Radioactive leak reported at Norway facility

kjellernuclear plantnuclear powernuclear

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Nuclear-concerned Norway wants to give iodine tablets to citizens

Radioactive leak reported at Norway facility

Israel hits nuke activist for TV Norway plea

Norway wants to dump nuclear waste on island

Russia customs hold key nuclear sub samples

Norway watchdog grills Russia on sub fire

Norway probes illegal nuclear sales

Norway ships plutonium on commercial flights
Advertisement

More news

Edvard Munch works to be displayed at Oslo Airport

Norwegian dad surrenders after daughter's kidnapping in Cyprus

Snow warnings issued for southern Norway
Advertisement

Anti-nuclear campaign ICAN wins Nobel Peace Prize

Norway and Sweden in quarrel over grazing reindeer

Bergen Airport temporarily evacuated after suspicious package found

Will anti-nuclear campaigners win Nobel Peace Prize?
Advertisement
2,300 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Could flights between the UK and EU really be grounded after Brexit?
  2. Norway to give men and women’s national football teams equal pay
  3. Snow warnings issued for southern Norway
  4. Britain wants 'new, deep and special' partnership with Norway: ambassador
  5. Norwegian dad surrenders after daughter's kidnapping in Cyprus
Advertisement

Noticeboard

27/09
Julebord Underholdning
27/09
hypnotherapist
12/09
Help with installing datacenter equipment
11/09
Great deals on compact fluorescents at Lampedirekte.no
07/09
Couple looking for accommodation in Tromso
08/08
job
View all notices
Advertisement