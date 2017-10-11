Advertisement

Edvard Munch works to be displayed at Oslo Airport

File photo: Håkon Mosvold Larsen / NTB scanpix
11 October 2017
12:13 CEST+02:00
Thousands of travellers passing through Oslo’s Gardermoen Airport will soon have the added pleasure of viewing an authentic Edvard Munch.

A specially designed installation will be placed in the Gardemoen’s new international terminal, airport operator Avinor announced on its Website on Tuesday.

Avinor and the Munch Museum have agreed a ten-year deal to display original works by Munch, Norway’s most prominent artist, at the country’s largest airport.

The Munch work will form part of a broader focus on art at the airport, Avinor writes.

“We are extremely proud to be able to display one of Norway’s greatest artists to travellers from all over the world. We have many travellers who either have Oslo as their final destination or are transferring, and now they will get the opportunity to see a work by one of the best Norway has to offer,” airport director Øyvind Hasaas says in the statement.

The first painting to be put on display will be Munch’s 1905 work Hode ved Hode (Head by Head). The painting displayed at the airport will be changed annually, according to the statement.

“The partnership with Oslo Airport gives the Munch Museum a completely new and exciting arena. Many thousands travel through that part of the terminal every day, so we will get a unique chance to introduce Edvard Munch to a completely new audience,” Munch Museum director Stein Olav Henrichsen says in the Avinor announcement.

The Munch installation will be in place at the airport from December.

READ ALSO: Stolen Munch recovered in Norway, two arrested
 

