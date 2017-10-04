Advertisement

Bergen Airport temporarily evacuated after suspicious package found

4 October 2017
14:48 CEST+02:00
Bergen Airport temporarily evacuated after suspicious package found
Flesland Airport. File photo: Marit Hommedal / NTB
4 October 2017
14:48 CEST+02:00
Bergen’s Flesland Airport has reopened after police evacuated the terminal due to a suspicious package.

The incident may cause flight delays.

After a suspicious package was discovered, the airport was evacuated on Wednesday morning, reports newspaper VG.

“At 11:03am, police were alerted to a grenade-like object at the luggage area of Bergen Airport. The object was discovered during luggage scanning,” operation leader Lars Geitle of the Vest (West) Police District wrote in a press statement.

The airport’s T3 terminal was temporarily evacuated following the discovery.

“Closer examination revealed that the objected was ceramic. The terminal was therefore reopened to the public shortly afterwards,” the statement continued.

Passengers were able to re-enter the terminal shortly after 11:30am.

Flesland is the second-busiest airport in Norway and seventh in the Nordic countries, with around six million passengers annually.

Aircraft arriving during the period of evacuation were permitted to land but not to park at the terminal building, according to VG’s report.

“Some small delays may occur, but there is not so much traffic during the [relevant] period, so we hope things will move forward smoothly. There will not likely be any cancellations, since the duration was not very long. A message will be posted online should anything else arise,” airport press spokesperson Lasse Vangstein told VG.

READ ALSO: Chaos at Oslo Airport as passengers forced to travel without luggage

