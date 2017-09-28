Advertisement

Norway’s Christian Democrats quit government negotiations

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
28 September 2017
09:55 CEST+02:00
election 2017coalitiongovernment

Share this article

Norway’s Christian Democrats quit government negotiations
Party leaders (from left) Erna Solberg, Trine Skei Grande, Siv Jensen and Knut Aril Hareide. Photo: Heiko Junge / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
28 September 2017
09:55 CEST+02:00
The Christian Democrat Party will no longer participate in multilateral discussions with Norway’s other conservative parties over the new government after declining to support the populist Progress Party.

The Christian Democrats (Kristelig Folkeparti, KrF) made the announcement after confirming that they would neither support or be part of a coalition involving the nationalist Progress Party, a coalition partner since 2013.

“We are aware that the Christian Democrats do not want to be part of discussions on a government collaboration or [parliamentary support] agreement from this point onwards. That means that we will not move forward with KrF with political discussions of issues,” Prime Minister Erna Solberg told NRK.

KrF will, however, still meet with Solberg’s Conservative Party, the Liberal Party and the Progress Party next week to discuss the coming budget and new speaker of parliament, according to the report.

“The Liberals will think the situation over. They are interested in political discussion, so we will see where that takes us,” Solberg said.

Both KrF and the Liberal Party entered the post-election negotiations over the make-up of Norway’s new government with the aim of forming a ‘blue-green’ government that excluded the Progress Party, according to NRK’s report.

READ ALSO: What eight years of right-wing rule will mean for foreigners in Norway

The parties have now rejected this as an unrealistic option.

“The alternatives for this government are to continue with the current government or an expansion to three or four parties. As such, we feel it is natural to confirm that our government proposal was not successful,” KrF leader Knut Aril Hareide told NRK.

“We wish to work together constructively and positively. I have made that clear. We want good solutions and for our policies to have impact,” Hareide added.

Liberal leader Trine Skei Grande meanwhile told the broadcaster that her party was yet to make a final decision on partnering the Conservatives and Progress in coalition.

Without either one of the two smaller conservative parties, the Solberg-led government will not have a parliamentary majority and will depend on cross-floor votes to pass proposals on an issue-by-issue basis.

READ ALSO: Five things to know about Norway's election outcome

election 2017coalitiongovernment

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

What eight years of right-wing rule will mean for foreigners in Norway

Norway’s conservative parties yet to agree on government partnership

Bittersweet election victory for Norway PM Solberg

Five things to know about Norway’s election outcome

Norway’s red-green parties won popular vote, lost election

Norway's PM Solberg claims victory in close election

As it happened: Erna Solberg reelected as Norwegian prime minister

Here’s what Norway’s newspapers are saying about election day
Advertisement

More news

Oil-rich Norway struggles to beat its 'petroholism'

Five things to know about Norway's election

World's happiest country, Norway, mulls change of course
Advertisement

Foreign observers to monitor Norwegian election

Climate could be key for Norway’s conservative parties

Norway’s Conservatives cheer as opposition poll slide continues

Norway opposition leader Støre open to minority government as poll numbers slip again
Advertisement
2,303 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Discovery of 10,000-year-old petroglyph in Norway described as 'sensational'
  2. Norwegian news agency accidentally reports death of King
  3. What eight years of right-wing rule will mean for foreigners in Norway
  4. Oslo fires 'may have been set deliberately': police
  5. Norway elk hunt threatened by wolves: hunters
Advertisement

Noticeboard

27/09
Julebord Underholdning
27/09
hypnotherapist
12/09
Help with installing datacenter equipment
11/09
Great deals on compact fluorescents at Lampedirekte.no
07/09
Couple looking for accommodation in Tromso
08/08
job
View all notices
Advertisement