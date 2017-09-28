Advertisement

Two Indian Kashmir activists win Norway's Rafto Prize for human rights

AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
28 September 2017
13:07 CEST+02:00
raftonobelpeace prize

Share this article

Two Indian Kashmir activists win Norway's Rafto Prize for human rights
File photo: Tor Erik H. Mathiesen / NTB scanpix
AFP
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
28 September 2017
13:07 CEST+02:00
Two Indian activists from the heavily militarised region of Kashmir on Thursday won Norway's Rafto Prize for human rights for their long-term struggle against violence in the disputed territory, the jury announced.

The prize of $20,000 (17,750 euros) will formally be presented to Parveena Ahanger and Imroz Parvez on November 5th in the western Norwegian town of Bergen.

Named after the late Norwegian human rights activist Thorolf Rafto, four past winners of the prize (Aung San Suu Kyi, Jose Ramos-Horta, Kim Dae-Jung and Shirin Ebadi) went on to win to Nobel Peace Prize, whose laureate for 2017 will be announced on October 6th.

Ahanger, nicknamed "The Iron Lady of Kashmir", founded and leads the Association of Parents of Missing Persons after her 17-year-old son was kidnapped by security forces in 1990. She hasn't heard anything from or of him since.

Her co-laureate, lawyer Parvez, founded the Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) which promotes human rights and non-violence. It has documented the authorities' use of torture in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Parveena Ahangar and Imroz Parvez have long been at the forefront of the struggle against arbitrary abuses of power in a region of India that has borne the brunt of escalating violence, militarisation and international tension," the Rafto Foundation said in a statement.

"Their long campaign to expose human rights violations, promote dialogue and seek peaceful solutions to the intractable conflict in Kashmir has inspired new generations across communities," it added.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947 but both claim the water-rich territory in full.

From 1947-1949 the two nations fought over Kashmir, a Muslim-majority state which ended up being divided along a de facto border still disputed today. A second war over Kashmir in 1965 ended in stalemate.

In late 1989 Muslim separatist groups launched an anti-India uprising in Kashmir that was later taken over by Islamist guerrillas.

Since then the insurrection has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians.

Between 8,000 and 10,000 people have gone missing since the beginning of the escalation in the 1980s, according to the Rafto Foundation.

READ ALSO: Iraqi activist Yanar Mohammed wins Norway prize

raftonobelpeace prize

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Aung San Suu Kyi's Nobel Peace Prize 'cannot' be revoked over Rohingya crisis: committee

China's Xi praises normalisation of ties with Norway

Norwegian parliamentary committee fears election hacking

Norway PM to China to seal reconciliation

Is Trump among 2017 Nobel Peace Prize candidates?

Nobel Peace chair Kullmann dies of cancer at 65

Nobel watcher says this year's Peace Prize could be rebuke to Trump

Dylan notably absent as Nobel laureates accept prizes
Advertisement

More news

Discovery of 10,000-year-old petroglyph in Norway described as 'sensational'

Norwegian woman charged with killing father and ex-flatmate

Oslo fires 'may have been set deliberately': police
Advertisement

Norwegian news agency accidentally reports death of King

Norway elk hunt threatened by wolves: hunters

Remains of woman found in Norway could be missing 85-year-old: police

Norway taxi drivers hope for easing of 'university level' language requirement
Advertisement
2,303 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Discovery of 10,000-year-old petroglyph in Norway described as 'sensational'
  2. Norwegian news agency accidentally reports death of King
  3. What eight years of right-wing rule will mean for foreigners in Norway
  4. Oslo fires 'may have been set deliberately': police
  5. Norway elk hunt threatened by wolves: hunters
Advertisement

Noticeboard

27/09
Julebord Underholdning
27/09
hypnotherapist
12/09
Help with installing datacenter equipment
11/09
Great deals on compact fluorescents at Lampedirekte.no
07/09
Couple looking for accommodation in Tromso
08/08
job
View all notices
Advertisement