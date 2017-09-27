Norwegian woman charged with killing father and ex-flatmate

Acting lead prosecutor Cecilie Pedersen Hille of Agder Police District speaks to media on Tuesday. Photo: Elisabeth Grosvold / NTB scanpix

A Norwegian woman in her 40s has been arrested and charged over the deaths two men.

The victims, the arrested woman’s father and former flatmate, died in 2002 and 2014 respectively reports newspaper VG.

“Police have today arrested a woman in her 40s. She is suspected of committing two murders. The murders took place in 2002 and 2014,” acting lead prosecutor Cecilie Pedersen Hille of Agder Police District said at a police press conference on Tuesday.

The 2014 crime involves a man in his 60s who was found dead in a hotel room at the former First Hotel in Kristiansand on April 6th of that year, according to VG’s report.

“The autopsy confirmed that the victim died due to poisoning,” Hille said in reference to the 2014 victim.

The suspect and victim previously lived together and have two children, according to the report.

Eirik Glad Balchen, counsel for the two children, told VG that their situation was “extreme”.

“It is self-explanatory that this is an extreme situation. They are being cared for by support workers and the help apparatus assessed to be necessary and correct for the situation they are in,” Balchen said.

The earlier of the two cases relates to a man in his 50s who was found dead in his home in Kristiansand on March 27th 2002. The man was the father of the arrested woman, according to VG’s report.

The woman’s defence lawyer Ole Andreas Thrana told VG that his client, who has no previous convictions, had not responded to the charge.

“She is sad and is confused by the charge,” Thrana told VG.

The woman has previously posted images on social media of her father’s last will and testament, over which she was in a dispute with other relatives, according to reports by both VG and NRK.

Pedersen Hille said at the press conference that police did not know the cause of death of the man in his 50s. Investigation of that case was suspended without charges brought and without an autopsy, writes VG.

Information from the 2014 case later changed the way the 2002 case was viewed, Pedersen Hille said.

“There has been a long and comprehensive investigation since 2014, in which the basis for suspicion was gradually strengthened throughout and is the reason for us waiting to make an arrest until now,” she said.

The suspected woman was remanded on preliminary charges by Kristiansand District Court on Tuesday.

