Man stabbed after filming argument in Oslo: police

File photo: Heiko Junge / NTB scanpix

A passer-by was stabbed after using his mobile phone to film a fight in Oslo on Sunday night, police have confirmed.

Police received several reports of the attack on the man, who is in his early 20s, around 10:15pm on Sunday, reports news agency NTB.

“One person observed others who were involved in an altercation on Brugata [street, ed.] and took out a mobile telephone and filmed them. The two people in the altercation saw this and followed the person in question, leading to a physical confrontation,” operation leader Tor Jøkling of Oslo Police District told NTB.

“The man who filmed the altercation thought he had been hit on his upper body, but this proved to be a knife wound,” Jøkling continued.

Subsequent to his injury, the man proceeded to an emergency medical clinic and was taken from there to hospital, according to the report.

His present condition is unknown.

Two people in their early twenties have been detained by police following the incident, Jøkling confirmed to NTB. Witnesses assisted in identifying the two arrested individuals.

READ ALSO: Norway shopping centre stabbing victim dies, other in critical condition