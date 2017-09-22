Advertisement

Missing Norwegian student found dead in France

The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
22 September 2017
10:29 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Missing Norwegian student found dead in France
Photo: Private / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
@thelocalnorway
22 September 2017
10:29 CEST+02:00
22-year-old student Norwegian Ommund Veim Eikje was found dead in the French town of Avignon on Thursday.

Eikje, who was from the town of Tysvær in Nord-Rogaland county, was found at the bottom of a slope at a histrocial fortification site in the southern French city, reports broadcaster NRK.

“It was a popular place for tourists to take pictures. Ommund must have fallen from the cliff. He was found by chance, by some workers in the area. We have no reason to believe it was anything other than an accident,” Ove Eikje, the family’s spokesperson, told NRK.

The young University of Bergen student travelled to France on August 22nd this year to study French literature on an exchange semester.

His family last heard from him on August 31st, when he sent a picture of an apartment he had rented, according to NRK’s report.

“Since then, neither family nor friends heard anything from him,” Ove Eikje told the broadcaster.

The last sign of life from the student was a bank withdrawal on September 2nd.

He had been registered as a missing person in the entire Schengen area.

Ommund’s father travelled to Avignon on Sunday to search for his son, according to the report.

Ove Eikje said that the family was grateful for all the “caring, thoughtfulness, prayers and warmth during a deeply distressing and difficult time over the last few weeks.”

The University of Bergen confirmed that it would hold a memorial for Ommund’s fellow students, teachers and network.

“It is with great sadness that we received the news that Ommund had been found dead after an accident. Our thoughts naturally go to his family and those suffering from this loss. We are also affected by it. We have lost a young student with his life ahead of him. It affects us as a university, his closest friends, and his network in the city and on campus,” Rector Dag Rune Olsen told NRK. 

Share this article

Advertisement
Advertisement

More news

Oslo river: two giant salmon caught in one day

Norway’s richest person has twice the fortune of second richest: report

200 to lose jobs after Norwegian clothing store announces bankruptcy
Advertisement

Norwegian F16 almost shot three people during exercise: report

Early snow in Norway makes driving hazardous

Norway wealth fund hits 'milestone' $1 trillion value

Norwegian reindeer hunters find 1,100 year-old Viking sword
Advertisement
2,306 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Early snow in Norway makes driving hazardous
  2. Norwegian F16 almost shot three people during exercise: report
  3. Missing Norwegian student found dead in France
  4. 200 to lose jobs after Norwegian clothing store announces bankruptcy
  5. Norway’s richest person has twice the fortune of second richest: report
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
Help with installing datacenter equipment
11/09
Great deals on compact fluorescents at Lampedirekte.no
07/09
Couple looking for accommodation in Tromso
08/08
job
17/07
FORZA Festival
26/06
Creative writer for Oslo travel guide
View all notices
Advertisement