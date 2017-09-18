Advertisement

Norway electronics retailer to sell solar panels in stores

18 September 2017
18 September 2017
Solar panel units for the roofs of Norwegian homes are to be sold in-store for the first time by electronics retailer Elkjøp.

The electronics chain has noticed a strong growth in demand for the solar units in its online stores, reports Dagens Næringsliv.

Now the technology will be available in physical shops for the first time.

Solar panel power in Norwegian homes has tripled in the last year in terms of overall effectivity, according to the report.

Buyers of the units can be split into three groups, according to Andreas Thorsheim, founder of Otovo, the supplier of the solar cells.

“There are those who want to be innovative and have everything new, there are the environmentally friendly and finally those interested in good economy,” Thorsheim said to Dagens Næringsliv.

The technology developer said that he wanted to take solar power from the “niche market to the mass market”.

“The strongest indicator of someone wanting to buy solar panels is that they have an electric car. The second is that their neighbour has one,” he added. 

READ ALSO: Half of new cars in Norway now electric or hybrid

