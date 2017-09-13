Advertisement

VIDEO: 'Nobody dies in Longyearbyen'

The Local
news@thelocal.no
13 September 2017
09:07 CEST+02:00
videosvalbardclimate change

Share this article

VIDEO: 'Nobody dies in Longyearbyen'
Longyearbyen. File photo: Håkon Mosvold Larsen / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
13 September 2017
09:07 CEST+02:00
Melting permafrost on Svalbard could trigger the release of a disease many believe to be long consigned to the past.

A team from Los Angeles-based MEL Films found a story it didn't expect on the Arctic Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard.

After arriving in Longyearbyen, Svalbard's administrative centre, and speaking to scientists, a priest and local residents, the film makers learned that the climate on the far northern islands not only makes it difficult to bury the dead.

"We went to the northernmost city in the world to find out about a rumour that it's illegal to die there, and came across an interesting climate change story about the melting permafrost and potential for something to deadly to rise back from it," associate producer Mor Albalak told The Local.

Watch the film in full below.

Nobody Dies in Longyearbyen from MEL Films on Vimeo.

SEE ALSO: VIDEO: Diver releases footage of Tromsø killer whales

videosvalbardclimate change

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Related articles

Norway fines tourist guide for scaring polar bear

Hungry polar bears spotted eating Svalbard sea bird eggs

EU-Norway crab row could fuel oil tensions in Arctic

Norway police release 'Gangsta’s Paradise' parody in protest at reforms

Satellite photos of damaged Svalbard seed vault released

Norway to boost climate change defences of 'doomsday' seed vault

200 evacuated as avalanche hits Arctic Svalbard

Norway and EU lock claws in crabbing dispute
Advertisement

More news

Gákti and Instagram: how Oslo's young Sámis face tradition and urban life

Opinion: Norway can achieve 50 percent food waste reduction by 2030

Finally! Longer days on the way for (most of) Norway
Advertisement

Norway's reindeer are shrinking due to climate change

'In Norway, no meat is not an option'

Norway's winter is going to be even colder than you thought

Svalbard escapes winter rainstorm unharmed
Advertisement
2,301 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. As it happened: Erna Solberg reelected as Norwegian prime minister
  2. Norway's PM Solberg claims victory in close election
  3. Norway’s red-green parties won popular vote, lost election
  4. Here’s what Norway’s newspapers are saying about election day
  5. Five things to know about Norway’s election outcome
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/09
Help with installing datacenter equipment
11/09
Great deals on compact fluorescents at Lampedirekte.no
07/09
Couple looking for accommodation in Tromso
08/08
job
17/07
FORZA Festival
26/06
Creative writer for Oslo travel guide
View all notices
Advertisement