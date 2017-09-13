Advertisement

Norwegian family arrested for suspected attempted murder of woman

The Local
news@thelocal.no
13 September 2017
11:43 CEST+02:00
crime

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an 18-year-old women suffered serious injuries near Oslo on Tuesday.

All six are related to the injured woman and some of them are minors, reports NRK.

Police receive reports of a violent incident in the Oppegård municipality at around 7pm on Tuesday.

“The woman has been taken to hospital. She is seriously injured, but is now in a stable condition, and her injuries are described as moderate,” Police Commanding Officer Rikke Hallgren of the East (Øst) police district told NRK.

“We have arrested six people. All six are related to the victim and all have been charged with attempted murder or being an accessory to attempted murder,” Hallgren added.

The six arrested range in age from “fully grown to minors”, police said.

A crisis team from the local municipality has been alerted to the case and is standing by to offer assistance, reports NRK.

“The municipality will monitor the family,” municipality spokesperson Thomas Sjøvold told NRK.

The crisis team offers health services, Sjøvold said, but did not offer further detail.

“There is a comprehensive support package for victim support. Otherwise, the case is in the hands of the police,” he added.

Hallgren told NRK that investigation of the incident was in its “initial phase”.

“We are working to establish clarity over what happened,” she said.

Police will carry our forensic examination and speak to witnesses, as well as interrogate the six suspects, on Wednesday.

