Here’s what Norway’s newspapers are saying about election day

11 September 2017
14:42 CEST+02:00
Here's what Norway's newspapers are saying about election day
Socialist Left party leader Audun Lysbakken votes by a poster that reads 'Thank you for using your right to vote'. Photo: Gorm Kallestad / NTB scanpix
Most of Norway’s national and regional newspapers understandably led with the country’s general election on their front pages on Monday.

Some of the newspapers feature up-to-date polls, others speak to voters, while some have gone with opinion pieces in attempt to encourage readers to go to the polls.

The outcome of Monday’s election, in which sitting Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg and Labour leader Jonas Gahr Støre hope to be given a mandate to lead the Norwegian government for the next four years, is one of the closest in recent memory – is also reflected by the various newspaper headlines.

Dagens Næringsliv goes with a headline that reflects the poor poll results achieved by Støre's party leading up to the election. "139,000 votes lost in ten weeks," reads the paper's headline, while adding in an inset that Støre still "believes he can become prime minister, even with a conservative majority."

Two newspapers, Verdens Gang and Adresseavisen, sought to encourage voter turnout with a well-known quote by political scientist and commentator Frank Aarebrot, who died on Saturday.

"Staying at home is half a vote for those you like the least," reads the quote.

Aftenposten followed a similar theme, leading with a story about one of the many Norwegians who will not vote in the election.

The newspaper uses a statistic from the previous election to illustrate how close this year's vote is likely to be.

"At the last general election, 818,895 Norwegians did not use their vote. Individual votes are more important this year than before," reads Aftenposten's subheading.

Bergens Tidende echoed the sentiments about the potentially knife-edge election, writing "Some few hundred votes can decide the election tonight."

The Local will be live blogging all the updates as the results come in throughout the night – don't forget to join us on our website, Facebook and Twitter pages to stay abreast of the latest news. 

