Five easy Norwegian hikes you've probably never heard of

Photo: Marie Peyre

Love hiking but not keen on exhausting yourself in the process? Here are five easy hikes in less travelled destinations in Norway. All tried and tested by our travel editor Marie Peyre.

Surløytenuten, Blefjell, Telemark

An easy, scenic hike that will take you through the kind of landscapes usually associated with much higher altitudes - without the effort required to reach them. The path goes through varied terrain, starting in a pine forest, crossing a couple of bogs but for the most part making its way through low-lying vegetation above the tree line. The 360° panoramic views from the top of Surløytenuten (1,096m above sea level) are stunning. Time your hike right and you might also be able to pick cloudberries - they are plentiful in August.



10km. Allow 3-4 hours. Map



Bjefell. Photo: Marie Peyre



Hemmelfjellet & Dambua, Rena, Hedmark

The hike to Hemmelfjellet (885m above sea level) near Rena, is one of the most popular in the area. Hemmelfjellet itself is a relatively short, one-hour hike from the parking lot, and a good choice in the autumn, as the colours then are great. Take in the view from the summit before continuing on to picturesque Dambua, with its old stone bridge and wooden cabin - it is a popular pit stop for cross-country skiers during the famous Birkebeiner Race, and for hikers the rest of the year. You will have to cross a few bogs on this hike, so wear waterproof boots.

14km (Start at Skramstadsætra). Allow 3-4 hours. Map



Hemmelfjellet & Dambua. Photo: Marie Peyre



Tanahorn, Finnmark