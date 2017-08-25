Advertisement

Norway fines tourist guide for scaring polar bear

AFP
news@thelocal.no
25 August 2017
14:48 CEST+02:00
polar bears, svalbard, tourism, arctic

File photo: Håkon Mosvold Larsen / Scanpix
AFP
news@thelocal.no
25 August 2017
14:48 CEST+02:00
Usually the humans are scared of the wild animals. But in the Norwegian far-north, an Arctic tourist guide has been fined 1,300 euros for scaring off a polar bear.

When a group of tourists on a snowmobile expedition in May spotted a bear standing still, 900 metres away, their guide decided to approach the predator to take a closer look.

The animal, spotted on the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, fled the scene.

"The regulations say that it is forbidden to approach polar bears in such a way that they are disturbed, regardless of the distance," the Svalbard governor's office said in a statement.

Located 1,600 km from the North Pole and twice the size of Belgium, Svalbard is, according to 2015 state figures, home to nearly 1,000 polar bears, a protected species since 1973.

Five deadly attacks on people have been recorded in about 40 years.

READ ALSO: Hungry polar bears spotted eating Svalbard sea bird eggs

