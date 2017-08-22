Norway party wants better security in Oslo after Europe terror attacks

Venstre deputy leader Ola Elvestuen. Photo: Terje Pedersen / NTB scanpix

Norway’s Venstre (Liberal) party says that streets such as Oslo’s Karl Johans gate should be better secured against terror attacks similar to that witnessed in Barcelona last week.

Ola Elvestuen, deputy leader of the party, says that authorities are too passive on anti-terror measures in the Norwegian capital.

“The only specific things that have been done are the closure of Akersgata [road, ed.] and deployment of heavy flower boxes outside parliament,” Elvestuen told NRK.

A number of reports on how to secure key buildings such as the Stortinget parliament were produced following the July 22nd, 2011 terror attack by right-wing extremist Anders Breivik, according to NRK’s report.

Elvestuen said that areas where there are many people are just as important to make secure as buildings such as Stortinget.

“We cannot stop all terror, but we can reduce its reach,” he said.

The Venstre deputy leader, who served as an Oslo city council representative in the environment and traffic department from 2011-2013, called for more obstacles in the form of large flower beds as well as posts that can be raised and lowered.

Oslo Municipality leader Raymond Johansen of the Labour Party said that he would take advice from police seriously.

“The security expert Elvestuen is a member of parliament, as far as I am aware. I will listen to the advice I receive from the police on what is sensible with regard to security. We must listen to [police] and be prepared to act on what they say,” Johansen told NRK.

“I think politicians must take care not to create unnecessary fear,” he added.

Elvestuen told the broadcaster that the state should contribute to new security measures in Oslo.

“The capital city is one of the country’s key shared spaces, so the state and the municipality must work together. I think the state must take the initiative. Both the state and municipality are too passive right now,” he said.

