Advertisement

Solberg new favourite in Norway PM poll

The Local
news@thelocal.no
21 August 2017
10:30 CEST+02:00
electionelection 2017jonas gahr støreerna solberg

Share this article

Solberg new favourite in Norway PM poll
Jonas Gahr Støre and Erna Solberg at an election debate last week. Photo: Torstein Bøe / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
21 August 2017
10:30 CEST+02:00
A new poll has rated sitting prime minister Erna Solberg as the choice of 43.4 percent of Norwegians for the job, while opponent Jonas Gahr Støre was the first choice of 40.7 percent.

16 percent of those asked responded that they had not yet decided whom they prefer.

The poll, conducted by Norstat on behalf of NRK, comes after last week’s revelation that Støre’s Labour Party had fallen behind in the polls for the first time in nine months.

Solberg told NRK that she was delighted with the numbers.

“It is great that so many people want me as prime minister. I think it shows that people can see the growth in the economy, unemployment is going down and more people are finding work while welfare is also improving,” she said.

The poll was conducted prior to a debate between the party leaders on Monday last week, at which many commentators said that Støre expressed his message more clearly than Solberg, writes NRK.

“Both Solberg and I are in a strong position and these polls change. What counts is election day on the 11th of September, and achieving a majority for a new government that prioritises more teachers in schools and better care for the elderly over new tax cuts for those that already have the most,” the Labour leader said to the broadcaster.

A similar poll conducted by NRK in June resulted in a dead heat between the rival party leaders, while the new poll, conducted between August 8th – 14th, is the best for Solberg so far this year.

Last week’s poll also showed a majority for the conservative bloc of parties for the first time this year.

Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Støre called those figures “bad and far too low”. 

READ MORE: All the news from the build-up to Norway's general election

electionelection 2017jonas gahr støreerna solberg

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Norway’s PM criticised for comparing neo-Nazis to far left

Norway’s conservatives lead polls for first time in nine months

Norway’s PM, opposition claim 'chaos' in each other’s camps

Norway Progress leader defends minister over 'imam' comment

Your tax cuts 'don’t work': Støre to Norway PM Solberg in election debate

Norway’s Conservatives make promises on healthcare in election build-up

Norway opposition leader has nothing in common with Macron: Brende

Norway opposition leader: secrecy over terror report is 'shame' for government
Advertisement

More news

Norway’s Progress Party strides forward in latest polls

Norwegian government could lose voters over wolves

Norwegian Labour Party leader promises 'big changes' in May 1st speech
Advertisement

Four out of five British expats fear Brexit will strip them of rights to live abroad

Norway bulks up on German subs after 'unpredictable' Russia stalks the border

Budget deal saves Norwegian government

What happens if Norway’s PM steps down? No one seems to know.
Advertisement
2,266 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 400 Viking objects stolen in Norway museum heist
  2. Solberg new favourite in Norway PM poll
  3. France's Total to buy Maersk Oil for billions
  4. Norwegian skier Johaug to miss Olympics as CAS extends doping ban
  5. Norway party wants better security in Oslo after Europe terror attacks
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/08
job
17/07
FORZA Festival
26/06
Creative writer for Oslo travel guide
06/04
English speaking expats in Hamar
28/03
Do you commute regularly to London?
23/02
French Home + Holiday let for sale
View all notices
Advertisement