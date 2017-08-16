Advertisement

Norway universities criticised for overuse of English

The Local
news@thelocal.no
16 August 2017
10:45 CEST+02:00
englishuniversitylanguage

Share this article

Norway universities criticised for overuse of English
University of Oslo. Photo: Jon Olav Nesvold / NTB scanpix
The Local
news@thelocal.no
16 August 2017
10:45 CEST+02:00
The Language Council of Norway (Språkrådet) says it is concerned about the amount of English used in courses at Norwegian universities and colleges.

A number of classes at higher education institutions across the country are taught entirely in English, reports broadcaster NRK.

The council said that using too much English could be damaging both during studies and for life after them.

“We are particularly concerned for new students who find that almost their entire programme is in English. We are not convinced about the learning benefits, as it’s not certain all students are good enough at English,” Ole Våge said to NRK.

“It is a big problem if only English is used in education. The vast majority of people will be working in the Norwegian labour market afterwards,” he continued.

Våge said that classes taught in English were beneficial but should not be prioritised at the expense of Norwegian.

READ ALSO: English school threatens 'future of Norwegian language'

“It is completely natural to use both Norwegian and English. But we have seen that some classes are using solely English reading material,” he said.

Norwegian students themselves are less critical about the amount of English used in studies, according to NRK’s report.

Mats Johansen Beldo of the Norwegian Student Organization said that English was not excessively used at universities and colleges in the Scandinavian country.

“No, we students don’t think it’s a problem. Books in English are good and provide the academic input we need,” he told the broadcaster.

University of Oslo Deputy Rector Gro Bjørnerud Mo said the Norwegian was the primary language of classes at the university, and that the amount of English actually used in classes varies between programmes.

“We monitor closely language policies and the balance between English and other languages in our course catalogue,” she said.

READ ALSO: How Norway’s government is failing Nynorsk

englishuniversitylanguage

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

How Norway’s government is failing Nynorsk

Norway moves up English-speaking ranks

International students say Norway is the best

English school threatens 'future of Norwegian language'

Two Norway universities among Europe’s top 100

Quiz: Easter in Norway

Norway worst at English in Scandinavia

Oslo Uni's 'elements attract' video goes viral
Advertisement

More news

Oslo appoints first 'daycare bullying ombudsman'

Norway ranks 10th for international students, 2nd for careers

Norwegian teens over the hump in global school rankings

Advertisement

How Pokémon Go could be used in Norway schools

Norwegian school permits burkini in swimming classes

Norwegians are the world's second 'most literate' people

Norway among biggest spenders on education
Advertisement
2,272 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Norway universities criticised for overuse of English
  2. Norway most productive country in northern Europe: research
  3. Norway’s conservatives lead polls for first time in nine months
  4. Discover Fetsund Timber Booms and the Øyeren River Delta
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/08
job
17/07
FORZA Festival
26/06
Creative writer for Oslo travel guide
06/04
English speaking expats in Hamar
28/03
Do you commute regularly to London?
23/02
French Home + Holiday let for sale
View all notices
Advertisement