Norway woman found dead in car was murdered with knife: report

Police have seized a knife in connection with investigations into the murder of a woman who was found dead in a car in the Eidsvoll district on Tuesday.

The woman, who has not yet been officially identified, was an asylum seeker from Iran and resided at an asylum centre in the Toten district in Oppland County, reports NRK.

She was found on Tuesday morning in a car on the regional county road (fylkesvei) 33 in Eidsvoll.

The man charged with her murder is a 38-year-old Norwegian citizen who is also originally from Iran. He has no previous convictions, according to his lawyer.

The 38-year-old from Oslo, who was the woman's boyfriend, has admitted to causing her death, according to NRK’s report. He is charged with murder and due to appear in court to be remanded in custody on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old was questioned by police and admitted his connection to the woman’s death and crime scene on Tuesday, police said.

Police District Øst (East) wrote in a press release that their investigation has now given an idea of a likely sequence of events.

They also dismissed previous reports that a firearm had been involved in the incident.

“Out of consideration for the ongoing investigation, it is too early to go into further details at this time. We have no suspicions that there are additional culprits,” police prosecutor Andreas Christiansen told NRK.

An autopsy will be conducted as part of the investigation.

After receiving reports of a traffic accident at 5:55am on Tuesday, police found the woman dead upon arrival at the scene at 6:16am.

The 38-year-old was arrested and charged with murder shortly after.

“He is extremely upset, affected and sad. The woman who dies was his girlfriend,” the man’s lawyer Per Ove Marthinsen told NRK.

Marthinsen said that his client had informed him that an argument between the couple had developed into a scuffle while they were in the car.

“My client understands that he is the reason that the woman is no longer with us, but does not accept responsibility for intentional killing,” the lawyer added.

The 38-year-old was admitted to hospital for observation on Tuesday and is still under medical care.

“He has no previous convictions,” Marthinsen told NRK.

Police have encouraged anyone with who may have seen a silver-grey Ford Focus estate/station wagon car on county road 33 between 3am and 6am Tuesday morning to contact them.

