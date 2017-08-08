Advertisement

Norway man charged with murder after dead woman found in car

The Local
news@thelocal.no
8 August 2017
16:43 CEST+02:00
murderaccidentakershus

Photo: Bjørn Kvaal / NTB scanpix
A man in his thirties has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a car in the Eidsvoll district on Tuesday.

Police inspector Åsmund Yli confirmed to broadcaster NRK that a woman was found dead in a Norwegian-registered private vehicle on county road (fylkesvei) 33 in Eidsvoll, part of Akershus county.

“The police are in the early stages of investigation in which we are gathering witness statements and evidence. Injuries on the deceased are evidence that an object was used. The course of events remains unclear. Further investigation will provide us with information,” police attorney Andreas Christiansen of the Øst (East) Police District told NRK.

The victim is so far unidentified and it is not possible to confirm her relation to the suspect at this stage, Police District East wrote in a statement.

Police believe they know the identity of the man they have charged with the woman’s murder. He has been taken to hospital, according to NRK’s report.

The man has been charged with murder due to the circumstances surrounding the dead woman, writes the broadcaster.

A large area around the scene has now been cordoned off to give place space in which to carry out investigations, incident response leader Anders Bru said.

“It is a quite traffic-heavy road and a big job turning traffic around. We have therefore closed off a large area. This will give us space to investigate as thoroughly as possible,” he told NRK.

Police have encouraged anyone with who may have seen a silver-grey Ford Focus estate/station wagon car on county road 33 between 3am and 6am Tuesday morning to contact them.

After receiving reports of a traffic accident at 5:55am on Tuesday, police found the woman dead upon arrival at the scene at 6:16am, according to the report.

The car left the road before coming to a halt, police confirmed.

Local media Totens Blad reported it had been informed by a witness that a person had been shot, but police were not able to confirm this.  

