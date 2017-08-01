Advertisement

Wanted: Norwegians willing to have sex on TV

1 August 2017
17:35 CEST+02:00
The programme aims to give teenage girls more realistic expectations when it comes to sex and their own bodies. Photo: OneInchPunch/Depositph
National broadcaster NRK’s P3 channel will be debuting a show in November aimed at giving teenagers a healthier relationship with their own bodies and sexual desires.
The programme, ‘Line fikser kroppen’ (Line fixes her body), will feature host Line Elvsåshagen taking on issues like body positivity and unrealistic expectations for sex. 
 
Elvsåshagen recently starred in the reality TV show ‘Line dater Norge’ (Line dates Norway), in which she travelled across the country in search of the perfect man, with help from her 130,000-plus followers on Instagram
 
P3’s editorial director said the new Elvsåshagen programme will offer a counter narrative to the way sex and the female body are portrayed in porn. 
 
“Just showing surgically-enhanced bodies and overly-choreagrophed sex creates false hopes and misperceptions. We hope that by showing sex in its entirety, rather than just merely as penetration, we can provide the target group with the right approach,” Håkon Moslet. 
 
This will be done in part by showing regular people having actual sex. 
 
As part of P3’s attempt to reach its target group of 17-year-old girls, the channel has been searching for couples who are willing to engage in intimate acts in front of the rolling cameras. 
 
“The idea is not to show sexual organs in action but rather to move away from a glorified image and show that sex is a nice and intimate situation that can often be a bit clumsy without being dangerous,” Elvsåshagen said. 
 
P3 has been reaching out to blogs and hanging posters throughout the country in an effort to recruit couples willing to have sex for the show. Moslet said that there have already been a number of couples expressing their willingness to participate. 
 
Norwegian television has a history of approaching sex in a straightforward manner that would be unthinkable in other parts of the world. The children’s science programme ‘Newton’ received international attention in 2015 after Facebook censored a clip showing presenter Line Jansrud drawing female sexual organs on the naked body of her assistant. 
 
Other episodes of the popular programme’s series on puberty featured Jansrud demonstrating how to use half a tomato to practice kissing and using rubber models to show how masturbation and penetrative sex work. 
 
Even the wildly popular Norwegian TV series Skam faced initial resistance from foreign buyers who were put off by the show’s frank approach to sex and excessive drinking. 
