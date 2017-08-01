Advertisement

Norway worst at public transport in Europe

NTB/The Local
news@thelocal.no
1 August 2017
14:06 CEST+02:00
An Oslo trolley. Photo: Jon Olav Nesvold / NTB scanpix
Norwegians are tied with the Portuguese for the lowest use of public transport in Europe according to a report from Statistics Norway released on Tuesday.
Among the 20 European countries included in the statistics, Hungary scored the highest in terms of the usage of public transport. Hungarians’ use of collective transport accounts for 35 percent of all personal journeys. In Norway, the use of public transport amounts to just 11 percent of all personal journeys.
 
With Norway tied with Portugal at the bottom of public transport use, it should then come as no surprise that Norwegians are near the very top when it comes to the use of private vehicles. 
 
The average Norwegian drives 33 kilometres in their car every day. That’s behind only the French, who put in a daily average of 34 kilometres behind the wheel. 
 
Romania leads the statistical comparison with its residents driving just 12 kilometres per day in their private vehicles. 
 
The Statistics Norway comparison found that the use of public transport has declined sharply in several countries since 2000. 
 
The use of passenger cars, on the other hand, has increased dramatically. In Norway, the past 50 years have seen a six-fold increase in private vehicle traffic. In 1965, passenger car traffic in Norway totaled 10 billion kilometres. A half century later, the total annual travel length by passenger car had exploded to 62 billion passenger kilometres. 
 
Over that same 1965 to 2015 time period, air travel within Norway has also increased 15 times over. 
