Watch your step! 'One foot' into Russia from Norway can lead to hefty fine

The unidentified individual stepped into the Russian side on Thursday and police said that even a short venture beyond the border constitutes an illegal crossing.

“There is no limit to how far beyond the border one must go to break the law. With just one foot across the Russian side, you have crossed the outer border of the Schengen area,” police spokesman Bjørn Tormod Syversen.

Syversen said that it is not uncommon to issue fines for the illegal border crossing.

"It happens several times during the tourist season each summer, and also a number of times in connection with skiers in the winter," Syversen told NTB.

"It has not been issued yet, but usually this is between a 5,000 and 10,000 kroner fine [$630 to $1,260, ed.],” he added.

Syversen said that he doesn't not know who reported Thursday’s incident, but said that border guards typically report the infractions to the police.