Four arrested over Oslo shooting incidents

NTB/The Local
news@thelocal.no
28 July 2017
16:41 CEST+02:00
osloshootingcrime

Police on the scene of the Majorstua shooting on Thursday. Photo: Jon Olav Nesvold / NTB scanpix
A fourth person was arrested on Friday in connection with two separate shooting episodes in Oslo over the past week.
On Saturday, one man was seriously injured in a shooting episode in Oslo’s Grünerløkka district.
 
Nobody had been arrested in that case until a new shooting incident occured on Thursday, when shots were fired at an address in Oslo’s affluent Majorstua neighbourhood at around 8am.
 
Less than two hours after the Majorstua episode, another shooting was reported in the Etterstad area on the other end of the city. 
 
Police discovered that the two men who were found with gun wounds in Etterstad had also been involved in the Majorstua incident. 
 
Officers suspected that the Saturday shooting and the two Thursday incidents were related and by Friday, a total of four men had been arrested.
 
All involved parties are between the ages of 25 and 35 and were described by Oslo Police spokesman Audun Kristiansen as being “involved in serious crime”. 
 
“It is too early to say anything concrete but we are trying to determine the reason [for the shootings],” Kristiansen told VG. 
 
Despite the three daytime shootings in a span of five days, Kristiansen said Oslo residents have no reason to be worried. He stressed that none of the shootings took place in public spaces and said that police will not be taking any additional public safety measures. 
 
"We are doing preventive work and carrying out patrols, and we are taking very serious the fact that people are walking around with weapons. We have also increased the penalties for carrying loaded weapons and knives in public places, and that seems to be having a preventive effect,” Kristiansen said.
