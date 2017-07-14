Offbeat Norway - Summer festivals with a difference

Ørje Rubber Boat Festival

Celebrating 5 years in 2017, this festival attracts hundreds of boats and over a thousand spectators to the little town of Ørje in Østfold, southern Norway. Popular with young people from far and wide, the festival includes a sprint race and a competition to crown the most original inflatable vessel on the water, as well as musical entertainment on land late into the night.



Where: Ørje, Østfold

When: July



Photo: Marie Peyre

Rollerskiing might not be as popular as cross-country skiing (yet), but in Norway, a nation of skiing addicts, this is the closest to the real thing you can get in summer. And this festival gathers big names - over 100 top level cross-country skiers and biathletes take part every year. Norwegian champion Peter Northug is a big favourite to win this year.



Where: Sandnes, Rogaland

When: July

Skifestivalen Blink. Photo: Stavanger Fotoklubb/Axelar

Grimstad Color Festival Inspired by the Holi festival in India, Grimstad Color Festival is all about messy, colourful fun - with a bit of sporting action thrown in for good measure! The festival is a 5km-long race where the whole point is not to run fastest or longest, but to have a good time. Each participant is issued with a bag full of colour powders at the start of the race, and additional colour stations are dotted along the course, with volunteers targeting participants with blue, yellow, green and red powder as they make their way towards the finish line. The race culminates in a big street party on the main square.

Where: Grimstad Grimstad